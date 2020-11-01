UrduPoint.com
Asean Win Polo Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Asean beat BN Polo by 8-3 in the final of the Islamabad Open 8-goal Polo Tournament played here at the Islamabad Club on Sunday.

For Asean, Kian Hall and Mikayel Sami scored four and two goals, respectively while Hashim Asad and Temur Nadeem hit one goal each.

For BN, Haider Asad, Baber Naseem and Jamie Le Hardy scored one goal each.

The match was played with COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and no invites were sent to members.

The secretary of the Islamabad Club Shehryar Mirza was cheif guest of the event.

