Asghar Mall College holds first-ever women athletics games

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Government Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi, one of the oldest alma maters of the garrison city, on Friday held its first ever women athletics competitions under the week-long sports activities being marked in the college to promote healthy co-curricular activities.

Sports Week activities were in full swing as on the fifth day, the families of the students and staff participated in the event.

The games on the fifth day were held among the female students of all the five houses including 100 meters sprints, relay races, sack races, three-legged races, tug-of-war, and an exhibition cricket match.

Amna, a student of Margalla House, won the 100 meter race while the sack race was won by Talia, a student of Pothohar House, tug-of-war was won by Arts' students and the exhibition cricket match was won by the Science Group team lead by Javeria, student of Botany Department.

All the competitions were held under the supervision of female teachers of the college.

The prize distribution ceremony of these competitions was expected to be held on Saturday, March 19.