UrduPoint.com

Asghar Mall College Holds First-ever Women Athletics Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2022 | 05:42 PM

Asghar Mall College holds first-ever women athletics games

Government Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi, one of the oldest alma maters of the garrison city, on Friday held its first ever women athletics competitions under the week-long sports activities being marked in the college to promote healthy co-curricular activities

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Government Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi, one of the oldest alma maters of the garrison city, on Friday held its first ever women athletics competitions under the week-long sports activities being marked in the college to promote healthy co-curricular activities.

Sports Week activities were in full swing as on the fifth day, the families of the students and staff participated in the event.

The games on the fifth day were held among the female students of all the five houses including 100 meters sprints, relay races, sack races, three-legged races, tug-of-war, and an exhibition cricket match.

Amna, a student of Margalla House, won the 100 meter race while the sack race was won by Talia, a student of Pothohar House, tug-of-war was won by Arts' students and the exhibition cricket match was won by the Science Group team lead by Javeria, student of Botany Department.

All the competitions were held under the supervision of female teachers of the college.

The prize distribution ceremony of these competitions was expected to be held on Saturday, March 19.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Student Rawalpindi Lead March Women Event All Government Race

Recent Stories

Govt decides to file reference in SC for interpret ..

Govt decides to file reference in SC for interpretation of Artcile 63-A

2 minutes ago
 UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof ..

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Prof Dr ..

3 minutes ago
 3 persons injured by dog biting

3 persons injured by dog biting

50 seconds ago
 ANF recovers hashish from passenger at BKIA

ANF recovers hashish from passenger at BKIA

16 minutes ago
 23 held with contraband in sargodha

23 held with contraband in sargodha

17 minutes ago
 Haleem laments use of public resources of Sindh fo ..

Haleem laments use of public resources of Sindh for horse trading

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>