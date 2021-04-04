Asgreen wins Tour of Flanders as Van der Poel cracks

Oudenaarde, Belgium, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Denmark's Kasper Asgreen the Tour of Flanders cycling classic on Sunday when Mathieu van der Poel cracked just 50 metres from the line.

The 254km race over 19 cobbled hills ended in a two-way struggle between the pair, and as the final dash intensified the Dutchman had nothing left in the tank. Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet came third.