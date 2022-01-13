UrduPoint.com

Ashab, Khushal, Ammad, Mutahir Enter Into National U19 Squash Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Muhammad Ashab Irfan of Punjab, Muhammad Ammad of Pakistan Air Force, Mutahir Ali Shah of Pakistan Army and Khushal Riaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing National U-19 Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday

Muhammad Ashab Irfan of (PB) defeated Anas Ali Bukhari (PB) 3-1, the score was (11-9, 11-9, 1-11, 11-6) in (38 mint) and moved into the semi-final while promising Muhammad Ammad of PAF defeated Fawad Hussain of Pakistan Army in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-9 in 24 minute.

In the third quarter-final Mutahir Ali Shah of Pakistan Army beat Nouman Khan (KP) 3-0, the score was (11-7 11-6 11-9) in (20 mint) and in the last quarter-final Khushal Riaz (KP) beat Muhammad Hanif (CAA) 3-0, the score was (11-9, 11-7, 12-10) in (22 mint).

In the second round matches, M. Ashab Irfan (PB) beat Ahad Shoukat (PB) 3-0, (11-8, 11-7, 11-6) in (20 mint), Anas Ali Bukhari (PB) beat Jawad Ali Khan (KP) 3-0, the score was (11-4 11-7 11-7) in (18 mint), Muhammad Ammad (PAF) beat Varun Asif (PB) 3-1, the score was (3-11 11-2 11-3 11-2) in (24 mint), Fawad Hussain of Pakistan Army beat Talha Saeed (Sindh) 3-0, the score was (11-2, 11-2, 11-8) in (16 mint). In the other matches Mutahir Ali Shah beat M. Azlan Khawar (PB) in straight sets, the score was (11-3, 11-3, 11-3) in (13 mint), Nouman Khan (KP) beat M. Ibtisam Riaz (PB) 3-0. The score was (11-2, 11-9, 11-4) in (17 mint). Muhammad Hanif (Civil Aviation Authority) beat Fahad Sharif (KP) 3-0, the score was (11-6, 11-4, 11-6) in (22 mint), Khushal Riaz (KP) beat Muhammad Shoaib (KP) 3-0, the score was (11-8, 115, 11-3) in (15 mint).

