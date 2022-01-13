Ashab, Khushal, Ammad, Mutahir enter into National U19 Squash semis

Muhammad Ashab Irfan of Punjab, Muhammad Ammad of Pakistan Air Force, Mutahir Ali Shah of Pakistan Army and Khushal Riaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing National U-19 Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Muhammad Ashab Irfan of Punjab, Muhammad Ammad of Pakistan Air Force, Mutahir Ali Shah of Pakistan Army and Khushal Riaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing National U-19 Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday.

Muhammad Ashab Irfan of (PB) defeated Anas Ali Bukhari (PB) 3-1, the score was (11-9, 11-9, 1-11, 11-6) in (38 mint) and moved into the semi-final while promising Muhammad Ammad of PAF defeated Fawad Hussain of Pakistan Army in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-9 in 24 minute.

In the third quarter-final Mutahir Ali Shah of Pakistan Army beat Nouman Khan (KP) 3-0, the score was (11-7 11-6 11-9) in (20 mint) and in the last quarter-final Khushal Riaz (KP) beat Muhammad Hanif (CAA) 3-0, the score was (11-9, 11-7, 12-10) in (22 mint).

In the second round matches, M. Ashab Irfan (PB) beat Ahad Shoukat (PB) 3-0, (11-8, 11-7, 11-6) in (20 mint), Anas Ali Bukhari (PB) beat Jawad Ali Khan (KP) 3-0, the score was (11-4 11-7 11-7) in (18 mint), Muhammad Ammad (PAF) beat Varun Asif (PB) 3-1, the score was (3-11 11-2 11-3 11-2) in (24 mint), Fawad Hussain of Pakistan Army beat Talha Saeed (Sindh) 3-0, the score was (11-2, 11-2, 11-8) in (16 mint). In the other matches Mutahir Ali Shah beat M. Azlan Khawar (PB) in straight sets, the score was (11-3, 11-3, 11-3) in (13 mint), Nouman Khan (KP) beat M. Ibtisam Riaz (PB) 3-0. The score was (11-2, 11-9, 11-4) in (17 mint). Muhammad Hanif (Civil Aviation Authority) beat Fahad Sharif (KP) 3-0, the score was (11-6, 11-4, 11-6) in (22 mint), Khushal Riaz (KP) beat Muhammad Shoaib (KP) 3-0, the score was (11-8, 115, 11-3) in (15 mint).