Ashab, Noor moves in Nash Cup semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's Ashab Irfan defeated Indian player Veer Chotrani in the ongoing Nash Cup Squash Tournament at

Canada.

According to details, Ashab Irfan defeated seed number 4 Veer Chotrani 3-2. Ashab Irfan's winning score against

the Indian player was 9-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8 and 11-8.

Ashab Irfan has reached the semifinals of the event.

In addition, Pakistan's Noor Zaman has also reached the

semifinals of the event.

He defeated Colombia's Ronald Palomino 3-1, 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 11-7 in the quarterfinals.

Pakistani coach Farhan Zaman, citing the recent impressive performance of the young players, called them the

future of Pakistan squash.

He said Noor and Ashab will face tough competition in this tournament, but their recent form shows that they are fully capable of meeting this challenge.