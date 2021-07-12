Ashab outplays Noor in PSA Satellite Tournament

The 3rd PSA Satellite Tournament which kicked off here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Monday saw a major upset in the quarterfinals when World No 721 Ashab Irfan downed World No 206 and Top seed of the tournament Noor Zaman

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The 3rd PSA Satellite Tournament which kicked off here at the Mushaf Squash Complex Monday saw a major upset in the quarterfinals when World No 721 Ashab Irfan downed World No 206 and Top seed of the tournament Noor Zaman.

Ashab beat Noor with a game score of 7-11, 11-9,11-5, 6-11,11-5. The match lasted for 51 min. The semifinals and final of the 3rd PSA Satellite Tournament would be played on Tuesday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was organizing a series of four PSA Satellite Tournaments of US$1,000 prize money each at Mushaf Squash Complex. The third tournament of the series kicked off here on Tuesday.

In the other quarterfinals, Salman Saleem beat Asad Ullah Khan by 11-5,11-3,7-11,11-8 (30 Min), Hamza Sharif beat Haris Qasim by 12-10,11-5, 11-8 (24 Min) and M Farhan Hashmi beat Waqar Mehbood by 6-11,12-10,11-4,11-3 (30 Min).

Earlier in the first round matches, Noor Zaman beat Muhammad Ammad by 11-9,11-4,11-7 (17 Min), M Ashab Irfan beat Zeeshan Zeb by 11-7, 6-11,11-9,5-11,10-7 (Rtd-44 Min), Asad Ullah Khan beat Ahmed Amin by 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 (16 Min), Salman Saleem beat Mehran Javed by 11-8, 3-11, 11-7, 11-6 (36 Min), Haris Qasim beat Abdullah Khan by 11-2, 11-1, 11-1 (08 Min), Hamza Sharif beat Faraz Muhammad by 11-6, 11-5 (Retd-13 Min), Waqar Mehboob beat Khushal Riaz Khan by 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 ( 31 Min) and M Farhan Hashmi beat Hammad Khan by 11-4,11-3,11-3 (14 Min).