Ashar Mir eliminates Muhammad Ali in 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis championships

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Talented Ashar Mir eliminated Muhammad Ali in three sets with 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 score in the 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis championships on Wednesday.

Match lasted for two and half hours in the 2nd Round of men's singles event, said a news release.

Uzair Katchi showed his class when he beat Asif Bachani of Hyderabad in straight sets with 6-1, 6-4.

Score results (Day 4 Men's Singles 2nd Round) Bilal Khan (Hyderabad) beat Muhammad Ahmed Khalid 6-2, 6-2 Sheeraz Bhand ( Hyderabad) beat Mustafa Burney 6-3, rtd.

Ashar Mir beat Muhammad Ali 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 Uzair Katchi beat Asif Bachani (Hyderabad) 6-1, 6-4 Saad Salim beat Shoaib Abbas 5-7, 6-4, 11-9 Rayan Jawad beat Azhar katchi 6-2, 6-2 Under 15 Singles (1st round) Ibrahim Noman Yousuf beat Abdul Rehman Amir 4-1, 4-2 Under 13 Singles (1st Round) Muhammad Usman beat Shehzar Ali 5-4, 4-5, 4-1 Imdad Ali w/o Muhammad Ayan Under 11 Singles (1st Round) Shehzar Ali beat Bilal Chapra 4-1, 4-1 Ayan Rizvi beat Muhammad Ayan 4-1, 4-0 Under 11 Singles (Quarter final) Laraib Shamsi beat Nibras Malik 5-3, 5-4 (4) Men's Doubles (1st Round) Noor e Mustafa & Kamran Iqbal beat Amir Mumtaz & Syed Qutub 9-7Under 15 Doubles (1st Round)Abdul Nafey & Muhammad Usman beat Kamil Sayeed & Inaya Sayeed 8-2.