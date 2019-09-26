UrduPoint.com
Asher-Smith Leads Three British Muses In Bid For World Athletics Glory

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith will lead a trio of women with high hopes at the World Athletics Championships in Doha of heralding a new golden era for British track and field

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith will lead a trio of women with high hopes at the World Athletics Championships in Doha of heralding a new golden era for British track and field.

Asher-Smith -- who will compete in the individual 100 metres and 200m as well as the 4x100m relay -- along with Laura Muir in the 1500m and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson carry more than just pressure to win medals.

British Athletics chiefs hope the talented trio can give a boost to the sport whose public profile has waned with the retirements of 2012 Olympic gold medalists Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford while Farah is focusing on the marathon and will not compete at these championships.

Asher-Smith -- who obtained a history degree while establishing herself on the track -- was present back on 'Super Saturday' at the 2012 Olympics in London when Ennis-Hill in the heptathlon, Rutherford in the long jump and Farah in the 10,000 metres all won gold.

That night she was tasked with carrying the kit for the competing athletes at the Olympic Stadium and their success -- and especially Ennis-Hill's -- provided the drive to succeed herself.

"I remember watching Jess Ennis-Hill win her final race and thinking how incredible it was that millions of people who did not even know her could become so proud of her in that one moment," Asher-Smith told The Stylist magazine in 2016.

"I was like, 'I want to do that.'"

