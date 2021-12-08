UrduPoint.com

Ashes Play Abandoned After England 147 All Out In 1st Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:31 PM

Rain and bad light forced play to be abandoned on day one of the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Wednesday

After England were bowled out for 147 on the stroke of the tea interval, heavy rain began to fall.

When the rain eventually stopped, umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker adjudged the light to be too poor for Australia to begin their first innings.

Play will begin 30 minutes early on Thursday at 9:30 am (2330 GMT Thursday).

