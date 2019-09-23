Ashfaq, Adil fightback keep Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alive

UrduPoint.com
An unbeaten 92-run partnership between Ashfaq Ahmed and Adil Amin took pressure off Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they were 97 for two in their reply of Sindh’s mammoth 476 for nine on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi

Right-arm medium-fast bowlers Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan struck early in the second innings of the match to reduce the visiting party to five for two before Ashfaq and Adil weathered the storm.

Right-arm medium-fast bowlers Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan struck early in the second innings of the match to reduce the visiting party to five for two before Ashfaq and Adil weathered the storm.

Ashfaq batted on 28 from 75 balls and Adil, who hit nine fours and a six in the 98 balls he faced, had 63 runs next to his name when the stumps were drawn on the second day’s play.

Resuming their day on the overnight score of 254 for two, Sindh lost wickets at regular intervals, thanks to Sameen Gul (20-7-50-3) and Adil Amin (28-1-81-5).

Omair Bin Yousuf, adding 41 runs to his overnight score, hit a 298-ball 174 with 18 fours and three sixes. Captain Asad Shafiq scored his career’s 43rd first-class half-century with a 154-ball 81 that had seven fours and a six.

A solid century by Fawad Alam put Sindh in control of the innings. The 33-year-old hit an unbeaten 100 from 138 balls, embellished by eight fours and a six, and knitted an undefeated 108-run stand for the last wicket with fast-bowler Mir Hamza (15).

Sindh were awarded four batting points for being at 355 for the loss of seven when 110 overs of their first innings were completed, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got two points.

Scores in brief:

Sindh 476-9d, 148.5 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 174, Fawad Alam 100 not out, Asad Shafiq 81, Khurram Manzoor 40, Saud Shakil 25; Adil Amin 5-81, Sameen Gul 3-50)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 97-2, 31 overs (Adil Amin 63 not out, Ashfaq Ahmed 28 not out)

