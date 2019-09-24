Ashfaq Ahmed hits second century in two matches

UrduPoint.com
Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:18 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2019) A gutsy century by Ashfaq Ahmed, his second in as many matches, saw Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 296 for six against Sindh before the third day’s play had to be called off due to rain at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

Resuming his innings on 28, with his team on 97 for two, the 32-year-old batsman scored 113 off 257 balls, 15 of them going for fours.

His overnight partner, Adil Amin – who finished with 70 runs from 127 balls – added only seven more runs as the 111-run stand between the two for the third wicket came to an end.

Ashfaq, however, held the other end for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and stitched a crucial fifth-wicket partnership worth 97 runs with all-rounder Zohaib Khan, who was not out on 70 after facing 149 balls.

With 21 runs from 41 balls, Umar Khan was the other unbeaten batsman before the day had to be ended.

For Sindh, slow left-arm Kashif Bhatti took three wickets, leaking 99 runs. Right-arm medium-fast Tabish Khan, who had taken one wicket yesterday, added another wicket to his tally.

Scores in brief:

Sindh 476-9d, 148.5 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 174, Fawad Alam 100 not out, Asad Shafiq 81, Khurram Manzoor 40, Saud Shakil 25; Adil Amin 5-81, Sameen Gul 3-50)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 296-6, 107 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 113, Adil Amin 70, Zohaib Khan 70 not out, Umar Khan 21 not out; Kashif Bhatti 3-99, Tabish Khan 2-65)

