Ashfaq Ahmed’s 173, Two Early Wickets Help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dominate Day Two

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

Ashfaq Ahmed's 173, two early wickets help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dominate day two

Ashfaq Ahmed’s 173 was the highlight of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 484 for five declared total (overnight 305 for two) on the second day of the four day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four, first-class match against Central Punjab at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Sunday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Ashfaq Ahmed’s 173 was the highlight of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 484 for five declared total (overnight 305 for two) on the second day of the four day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four, first-class match against Central Punjab at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts were in the driving seat when play was called-off early due to bad light as Central Punjab lost opener Salman Butt (zero) and Mohammad Saad (19) to end the day at 45 for two.

On Sunday, the prolific Ashfaq resumed his innings on 98 and soon after completed his third century of the ongoing tournament. The 32-year-old right-hander reached the 100-run mark off 217 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 173 compiled off 323 balls with the help of 22 fours and two sixes.

Ashfaq’s third wicket alliance with captain Mohammad Rizwan yielded 250 runs, Rizwan fell for 128 off 229 balls, his innings was studded with 16 fours.

Lunch was taken at the completion of 110 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having reached 394 for four, accumulated four batting points, Central Punjab on the other hand got one bowling point.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their first innings 10 minutes before the scheduled tea interval at 484 for five. Adil Amin was batting on 58 and Zohaib Khan on 10 when the declaration came.

Naseem Shah with two wickets for 85 runs was the most successful Central Punjab bowler, Zafar Gohar, Ehsan Adil and Waqas Maqsood took a wicket apiece.

In reply, Central Punjab lost Salman to Junaid Khan while Saad fell to Sameen Gul, minutes before the premature close of play.

Captain Azhar Ali was batting on 22, his team would be relying on him to bail them out of trouble on day three.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 484 for 5 declared, 133 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 173, Mohammad Rizwan 128, Adil Amin 58 not out, Israrullah 43; Naseem Shah 2-85, Zafar Gohar 1-85)

Central Punjab 45 for 2, 14.1 overs ( Azhar Ali 22 not out, Mohammad Saad 19; Sameen Gul 1-7, Junaid Khan 1-17)

Your Thoughts and Comments

