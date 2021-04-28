Ashfaq group shows consent to hold talks with Normalisation Committee

(@fidahassanain)

Group’s vice-president Sardar Naveed Haider has presented conditional offer before FIFA’s Normalisation Committee.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) Engineer Ashfaq Hussain’s group has expressed consent to hold talks with FIFA’s Normalisation Committee (NC), the sources say.

The Sources say that vice-president Sardar Naveed Haider presented conditions before FIFA’s Normalisation Committee. He made these conditions on behalf of Engineer Ashfaq group.

According to the details, one condition is that three groups should have one representative in the normalization committee. Secondly, PFF elections should be held in accordance with the 2021 Constitution while all election rules should be made in accordance with Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) rules.

Among other conditions was that clubs should be examined according to the 2015 scrutiny; elections for regional executive committees should be held by August 15 while PFF elections should be held by Sept 15 this year.

The latest reports suggest that if these conditions are accepted Engineer Ashfaq group is ready to hand over the charge of FIFA house to the Normalisation Committee.

Previously, FIFA suspended PFF after clashes and fight at FIFA house and the international body also took notice of this interference, terming it violation of article 16 of the FIFA statues.