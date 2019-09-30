UrduPoint.com
Ashfaq Scores A Half-century In A Rain-hit Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:31 PM

The rain continued to pour in Abbottabad as only 38 overs were possible on day three of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) The rain continued to pour in Abbottabad as only 38 overs were possible on day three of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab.

The play started in the afternoon and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 295 for four at stumps, adding 119 runs, at the loss of three wickets, to their total on Monday.

Resuming his innings at seven, Ashfaq Ahmed scored an unbeaten 61 from 113 balls, which was studded with five fours and two sixes.

He was supported by Zohaib Khan from the other end. The all-rounder was not out for 20 when the stumps were drawn.The pair, to date, has added 51 runs in their fifth-wicket stand.

For Southern Punjab, Mohammad Abbas was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 53 in 21 overs.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 295-4, 86 overs (Israrullah 89, Sahibzada Farhan 78, Asfaq Ahmed 61 not out, Zohaib Khan 20 not out; Mohammad Abbas 2-53)

