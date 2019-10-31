UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashleigh Barty Clinches Pole Position In Shenzhen

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Ashleigh Barty clinches pole position in Shenzhen

World number one Ashleigh Barty clinched pole position in the Red Group after defeating Petra Kvitova in straight-sets at the WTA Finals in China on Thursday

Shenzhen, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :World number one Ashleigh Barty clinched pole position in the Red Group after defeating Petra Kvitova in straight-sets at the WTA Finals in China on Thursday.

The French Open champion stormed into the semi-finals with a crushing 6-4, 6-2 win in one hour and 28 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay sports Centre. The result knocked out the winless Czech from the round-robin tournament.

Belinda Bencic and Kiki Bertens clash in the later match with the winner joining Barty out of the Red Group.

Barty, who had already sealed the year-end No.1 ranking, rebounded after a three-set loss to late replacement Bertens on Tuesday.

"I felt like I executed really well," she said after the match.

"I knew I had to play aggressively. I'm really excited to still have another chance to play here.

" Kvitova had a scare in the third game of the first set but saved two breaks points to hold her serve, which was being targeted by an aggressive Barty.

But the Australian's consistency wore down an error-strewn Kvitova and she grabbed a decisive break in the fifth game.

Barty had break points against her serve in the sixth and eighth games but withstood Kvitova's attempts to get back into the first set.

Kvitova, the oldest player in the draw, changed tactics early in the second set and attacked the net but Barty had the answers to reach the semi-finals on her WTA Finals debut.

For Kvitova, the 2011 WTA Finals champion, the loss marks a second straight winless campaign in her seventh appearance at the lucrative year-ender.

Related Topics

World Sports China Shenzhen From

Recent Stories

Abdul Fasih, Saim score centuries in National U19 ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Emphasizes the Importance of Science, Technolo ..

6 minutes ago

Japan&#039;s tourism organisation signs MoC with E ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Belgian life scien ..

11 minutes ago

OIC condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Soldiers i ..

13 minutes ago

Three days left to apply for Launchpad 14

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.