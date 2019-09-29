UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashleigh Barty Fit For China Open After Calf Problem

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

Ashleigh Barty fit for China Open after calf problem

Beijing, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Ashleigh Barty said Sunday that she expects to be fit for this week's China Open after the Australian world number one struggled with a calf problem in Wuhan.

The 23-year-old lost to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in Friday's semi-final at the Wuhan Open and needed treatment on her left calf halfway through the second set.

The French Open champion, the top seed in Beijing this week, said: "I haven't been on court since my match in Wuhan.

"We'll look to get on court this afternoon (for practice) and kind of test it out.

"From how it's been going, it's been marginally better than we expected, which is good.

"I'm sure that we'll have no issue. It's just about now ticking the boxes and making sure it's alright to go."Barty has a bye in the first round in Beijing.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan Beijing Sunday From Top Court

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

38 minutes ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

8 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

11 hours ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.