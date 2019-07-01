UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashley Did Not Share Benitez's Vision For Newcastle

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:45 PM

Ashley did not share Benitez's vision for Newcastle

Rafael Benitez has pinpointed Newcastle owner Mike Ashley's vision for the club as the reason his three-year reign in charge of the Magpies came to an end last wee

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Rafael Benitez has pinpointed Newcastle owner Mike Ashley's vision for the club as the reason his three-year reign in charge of the Magpies came to an end last week.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager was a hugely popular figure among the supporters on Tyneside after leading the club to promotion in his first full season and stabilising Newcastle in the Premier League over the past two years.

However, Newcastle announced last week that no agreement between the parties had been reached to extend Benitez's contract despite talks over a "significant period of time".

Benitez had not hidden his displeasure at the lack of backing he was afforded by Ashley and was believed to be seeking assurances over the budget he would have to work with before committing his future to the club.

"I wanted to stay, but I didn't just want to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project," Benitez said in an open letter to the Newcastle fans.

"It became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision.

"I'm very sad about that, but I do not regret for one moment my decision to come to Tyneside and I'm very proud about what we achieved together."Benitez's departure has sparked more anger among the Newcastle support towards Ashley, who has owned the club since 2007, with many fans posting on social media that they will not renew their season tickets.

Related Topics

Budget Social Media Newcastle Liverpool Same Agreement Share Top Real Madrid Premier League Sad

Recent Stories

Hearing-impaired couple ties the knot in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Fish landing centre inaugurated in Yemen’s Red S ..

20 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Attempt to Storm Local Legisl ..

2 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

35 minutes ago

DP World acquires Topaz for an enterprise value of ..

35 minutes ago

National OSI team finalises Dubai six-phase roadma ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.