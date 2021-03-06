UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ashwin, Patel Take India To Verge Of England Test Series Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:29 PM

Ashwin, Patel take India to verge of England Test series win

India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel claimed three wickets each against England on Saturday as the hosts closed in on an emphatic win in the fourth Test to seal the serie

Ahmedabad, India, March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel claimed three wickets each against England on Saturday as the hosts closed in on an emphatic win in the fourth Test to seal the series.

Starting their second innings 160 runs behind, England were 91 for six at tea in Ahmedabad. Dan Lawrence was on 19, and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes on six.

England, trailing 2-1 in the series, need another 70 to make India bat again but face another quick loss after their two-day humiliation in the third Test at the same venue.

Ashwin struck twice on successive balls after lunch to send back Zak Crawley for five and Jonny Bairstow for nought.

It was Bairstow's third duck in four innings.

The spinner then trapped England captain Joe Root for 30.

Patel got opener Dom Sibley for three, all-rounder Ben Stokes for two and Ollie Pope for 15 to leave England needing a miracle to survive.

Earlier, Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten 96 as India finished their first innings on 365 after being bowled out in the opening session.

India only need to avoid defeat to book a meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship at Lord's in June.

Related Topics

India World Washington Ahmedabad Same Lawrence June New Zealand

Recent Stories

World Digital Report 2020 highlights digital lifes ..

16 minutes ago

PM expresses concerns again over ECP for organizin ..

16 minutes ago

North Korea's petroleum imports breached sanctions ..

1 minute ago

Medicinal products import increase 4.03% in 7 mont ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner directs land searching to shift distr ..

1 minute ago

Spring festival to highlights the culture of South ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.