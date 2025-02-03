ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding contests

Assistant Sub-Inspector Nadeem Akhtar of the Rawalpindi Police on Monday won the first position in the multi-category/multi-class bodybuilding competitions

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Assistant Sub-Inspector Nadeem Akhtar of the Rawalpindi Police on Monday won the first position in the multi-category/multi-class bodybuilding competitions.

Some 102 bodybuilders from the Rawalpindi Division participated in the contests organized by the District Bodybuilding Association Rawalpindi at the Rawalpindi Arts Council, a police spokesman said.

ASI Nadeem belongs to the Elite Force.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated ASI Nadeem Akhtar for his excellent performance in the bodybuilding competitions.

He said they were using all resources to bring out the talents of police officers by providing them with sports opportunities.