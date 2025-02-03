ASI Nadeem Akhtar Wins Rawalpindi Bodybuilding Contests
Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2025 | 07:09 PM
Assistant Sub-Inspector Nadeem Akhtar of the Rawalpindi Police on Monday won the first position in the multi-category/multi-class bodybuilding competitions
RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Assistant Sub-Inspector Nadeem Akhtar of the Rawalpindi Police on Monday won the first position in the multi-category/multi-class bodybuilding competitions.
Some 102 bodybuilders from the Rawalpindi Division participated in the contests organized by the District Bodybuilding Association Rawalpindi at the Rawalpindi Arts Council, a police spokesman said.
ASI Nadeem belongs to the Elite Force.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated ASI Nadeem Akhtar for his excellent performance in the bodybuilding competitions.
He said they were using all resources to bring out the talents of police officers by providing them with sports opportunities.
Recent Stories
ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding contests
British educationist visits NAPA
Boy hit to death by speeding van
Ninth Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in Harbin, China
SFD, Pakistan ink pacts worth $1.61 bn
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates 24th SICFAB
Outsourcing of solid waste management inaugurated in Yazman
DC visits Khanqah Sharif to inspect cleanliness
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condemns terrorist attack
KPJA holds training on judicial service career counselling
Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys
CS GB visits Municipal Library Gilgit, orders improvement of facilities
More Stories From Sports
-
ASI Nadeem Akhtar wins Rawalpindi bodybuilding contests2 minutes ago
-
Ninth Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in Harbin, China2 minutes ago
-
Azhar Ali Shah contesting in ACC Congress meeting2 hours ago
-
Tickets for ICC Men’s CT 2025 UAE matches to go on sale Monday3 hours ago
-
Teams gear up for FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup3 hours ago
-
PCF President to attend Asian Cycling Congress in Bangkok5 hours ago
-
Abhishek's brilliant ton helps India demolish England in final T2011 hours ago
-
Stones angered by 'unacceptable' Man City collapse1 hour ago
-
Faisal, Agha Khan Gymkhana and United Sports moved into pre-quarter finals1 day ago
-
Ricky Ponting predicts Pakistan to play ICC Champions Trophy final2 days ago
-
FDA to host Kashmir Kabaddi Cup on 5th2 days ago
-
International Musheer Rabbani Memorial Five-A-Side hockey tournament: Four fixtures decided on the f ..2 days ago