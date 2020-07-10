UrduPoint.com
Asia Cricket Cup 2020 Postponed Till Next Year

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

The Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council which met on multiple occasions to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Asia Cup tournament has decided to postpone the event which was scheduled in September, till next year

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):The Executive Board of the Asian Cricket Council which met on multiple occasions to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Asia Cup tournament has decided to postpone the event which was scheduled in September, till next year.

From the onset the Board was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, threat to fundamental health and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup., said a announcement of the ACC here on Thursday.

"Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant.

"Accordingly, the Board, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed. Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same", added the statement.

It may also be noted that the hosts for the Asia Cup 2020, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has exchanged hosting rights for the tournament with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Through this arrangement, the SLC will now host the rescheduled Asia Cupexpected in June 2021 while the PCB will host the Asia Cup 2022, said the statement.

