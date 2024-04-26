Open Menu

Asia Cricket Week From April 28

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 26, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Asia Cricket Week from April 28

ICC Asia has launched Asia Cricket Week, to take place from April 28 to May 5

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) ICC Asia has launched Asia Cricket Week, to take place from April 28 to May 5.

The Week is a celebration of the various forms of our sport in the region.

Activities range from a women’s trainer workshop in Kuala Lumpur, cricket clinics and workshops in Nepal, community outreach programmes in Singapore to foundation coaching courses to school Physical Education teachers in Uzbekistan and the UAE’s hosting of a men’s U19 inter-Emirates event, said a press release.

It is a particularly exciting week for women’s cricket in the region, where in Iran, a women’s tournament kicks off in Tehran, Qatar, along with Malaysia’s Women’s Super League getting off the ground featuring five teams that will play 14 matches and can be watched live on ICC.

For the first time, Kuwait will host Bahrain in the “Yalla Shabab” (Le’s Go Guys) series, from 25 to 27 April at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground. The three-match, 100% indigenous Arab T20 series is designed to encourage local support ahead of the 2030 and 2034 Asian Games in Doha and Riyadh respectively.

In Hong Kong, the hosts and China will deliver their men’s and women’s Premier League Finals Day on 5 May. Both Games will be broadcast live locally, promoting the sport and encouraging fan support for both the men’s and women’s games in the region.

The ICC’s Criiio training and education programme will be live in Bahrain, Mongolia, Qatar and Tajikistan, while junior cricket and school's events will be hosted in Cambodia, China, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

This special week of cricket coincides with the United Nations' observance of April 6 as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

This initiative aims to strengthen the spirit of cricket throughout the region, symbolizing sportsmanship and unity.

With this in mind, ICC Asia invited its members to engage by organizing cricket-related events and meetings during this time.

Aminul islam, Regional Manager of ICC Asia said, “The enthusiastic response has been truly overwhelming, and we are thrilled with the buy-in from our members.

“The unique combination of broad reach, the power to overcome barriers, and the capability for low-cost, high-impact engagement makes Asia Cricket Week an effective tool in achieving our development goals.

“We are deeply impressed by the depth and breadth of each program designed by our members. Their genuine interest and dedicated efforts fill us with optimism for the future.”

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Thailand ICC United Nations Iran Education China UAE Kuwait Riyadh Oman Qatar Hong Kong Tehran Kuala Lumpur Doha Singapore Uzbekistan Bahrain Myanmar Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Cambodia Maldives Malaysia Mongolia Nepal April May Women Event From Asia Premier League Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

SIU arrests robbery gang targeting bank customers

4 minutes ago
 PSA World C'ships in May

PSA World C'ships in May

4 minutes ago
 Food Safety Authority raids hospitals' canteen acr ..

Food Safety Authority raids hospitals' canteen across KP

4 minutes ago
 US Fed's favored inflation measure accelerates in ..

US Fed's favored inflation measure accelerates in March

4 minutes ago
 Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70: g ..

Kenya flood death toll since March climbs to 70: govt

4 minutes ago
 Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training ..

Rafiq-ul-Hujajj Committee to organize 2nd training session for pilgrims in Abbot ..

12 minutes ago
Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Ka ..

Defence Minister leads Pakistan's delegation to Kazakhstan SCO moot

13 minutes ago
 PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian ..

PRCS Chairman, Moroccan envoy discuss humanitarian relations

9 minutes ago
 50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s ..

50pc cut in subsidy of BRT service likely: CM’s aide

9 minutes ago
 Russia striking Ukraine railways to 'paralyse' arm ..

Russia striking Ukraine railways to 'paralyse' army cargo: Ukraine source

9 minutes ago
 Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

Cop, suspected outlaw injured in police encounter

9 minutes ago
 IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in internat ..

IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in international law development

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports