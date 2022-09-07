Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rizwan who injured his knee on Sunday during last match against India has been cleared to play by the Pakistan medical team.

He is all set to keep his place both at the top of the order, and behind the wicket.

Mohammad Rizwan has done well to cover for Babar Azam, with 192 runs from three innings.

However, there is a big challenge for Pakistan to overcome Rahmanullah Gurbaz in today's match. Rahmanullah is coming off an 84 off 45 balls against Sri Lanka - albeit in a losing cause.

He also hit an 18-ball 40 in a low-key chase in the Asia Cup opener. With a strike rate of 166.66 in the Asia Cup, the hard-hitting opener presents a serious threat to the Pakistan bowlers. He is also among a key group of players Afghanistan will be relying on to lift them up from the bottom of the Super 4 table.

The team batting first will be looking to score big, as has been the case in two out of three matches played in Sharjah. Pakistan posted 193 against Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka chased down Afghanistan's 175.