UrduPoint.com

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan All Set To Play Today Against Afghanistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2022 | 11:43 AM

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

Rizwan who injured his knee on Sunday during last match against India has been cleared to play by the Pakistan medical team.

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2022) Pakistan's wicketkeeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan will play today against Afghanistan.

Rizwan who injured his knee on Sunday during last match against India has been cleared to play by the Pakistan medical team.

He is all set to keep his place both at the top of the order, and behind the wicket.

Mohammad Rizwan has done well to cover for Babar Azam, with 192 runs from three innings.

However, there is a big challenge for Pakistan to overcome Rahmanullah Gurbaz in today's match. Rahmanullah is coming off an 84 off 45 balls against Sri Lanka - albeit in a losing cause.

He also hit an 18-ball 40 in a low-key chase in the Asia Cup opener. With a strike rate of 166.66 in the Asia Cup, the hard-hitting opener presents a serious threat to the Pakistan bowlers. He is also among a key group of players Afghanistan will be relying on to lift them up from the bottom of the Super 4 table.

The team batting first will be looking to score big, as has been the case in two out of three matches played in Sharjah. Pakistan posted 193 against Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka chased down Afghanistan's 175.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Afghanistan Sri Lanka Sharjah Hong Kong Babar Azam Sunday All From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

17 minutes ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

11 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.