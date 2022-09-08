UrduPoint.com

Asia Cup 2022: UAE Authorities Take Notice Of Afghan Spectators' Violent Actions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2022 | 12:49 PM

The video clips show the Afghan spectators throwing installed seats to Pakistani spectators.

SHARJAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2022) The UAE authorities have taken notice of clashes among the cricket fans.

The authorities have warmed the spectators of strict action for committing violation of discipline.

The clashes were seen in the stand after Pakistan made historic victory against Afghanistan in the last over of the match.

Naseem Shah’s two sixes from the first two balls of the final over helped Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

The one-wicket win means that Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup.

The video clips showing Afghan fans throwing chairs on Pakistanis went viral on the social media.

The authorities say they will be closely monitoring spectators and any damages caused to the premises or injuries inflicted upon other spectators will be dealt with sternly.

They say that the fans should follow the rules and that the field of sports demands sportsmanship from all, including viewers.

