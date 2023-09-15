Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh end Asia Cup campaign with a win against India

(@Abdulla99267510)

Despite their victory, Bangladesh end their Asia Cup campaign, while India will be playing the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2023) Bangladesh win the final super-four stage match against India, after the latter failes to chase 266.

India won the toss and elected to field first. Although the Bangladesh top-order failed to get going, veteran Shakib Al Hassan brought his side back into the game. His fighting knock of 80 runs, coupled with a half-century from Towhid Hridoy took Bangladesh to a healthy total of 265 for eight.

A three-wicket-haul from Shardul Thakur and two wickets from Mohammed Shami kept the Bangladesh batting on their toes.

Chasing 266, a century from the talented Shubman Gill took the Indian side to a comfortable position. However, wickets falling regularly destabilised the chase.

Mustafizur Rehman took three wickets while Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib had two wickets each to their name.

With 12 runs left to defend in the last over, Tanzim was able to stand up to the challenge. A run-out on the last ball had India bowled out as they fell six runs short.

India and Sri Lanka play the final of the Asia Cup 2023.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh win by 6 runs.

Bangladesh: 265-8 in 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 80, Towhid Hridoy 54; Shardul Thakur 3-65, Mohammed Shami 2-32)

India: 259 all out in 49.5 overs (Shubman Gill 121, Axar Patel 42; Mustafizur Rehman 3-50, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2-32, Mahedi Hasan 2-50).

Player of the match: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)