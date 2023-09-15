Open Menu

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Set 266-run Target For India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2023 | 03:42 PM

Shakib and Hridoy scored 80 and 54, respectively to push their side to relatively better position against India.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2023) Bangladesh set the target of 266 for India in clash of ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo stadium on Friday.

At 59 for 4, and with a line-up without Mushfiqur, Bangladesh seemed to be struggling. That was then boosted up to 161 for 6, as India had a sniff. But Bangladesh ended up with 265.

Apart from Shakib's 80 and Hridoy's 54, the players at number 8, 9 and 10 hit 44, 29* and 14*, respectively to push their side to a relatively better position.

The experimenting India were without Bumrah, Siraj and Pandya too; and now a batting line-up missing Kohli has to chase down 266.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh.

