Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Premadasa International Cricket Stadium Colombo will host the Final Match of Asia Cup 2023 between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, 17 September 2023, at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Final Match LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Super Four, and India won against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The winning team of this match will be the new Asian Cricket Champion. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Final Match LIVE score; stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can remain updated every moment.

Past Records of India Vs. Sri Lanka Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. India and Sri Lanka faced each other in 165 One Day International matches before Asia Cup 2023. India won 96, and Sri Lanka won 57 games. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of India in ODI

India has played 1032 ODI matches before the Asia Cup 2023 and won 541 with a winning percentage of 55.12. We believe the India team will perform well in this Final Match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in ODI

Sri Lanka has played 894 ODI matches and won 409 with a winning percentage of 45.74. According to its past performance in One Day Internationals, we believe the Sri Lanka team will perform well in this Asia Cup 2023 match.

India Vs. Sri Lanka in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. India played 12 ODI Asia Cups earlier and was the Asian Champion in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, and 2018. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played 13 ODI Asia Cups and was the Asian Champion in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, and 2014.

India in Asia Cups

India played 49 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 31 with a win percentage 65.62. Team India played good cricket in previous Asia Cups, and we think it is a competing team in this tournament.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cups

Sri Lanka played 50 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 34 with a win percentage 68.00. Sri Lanka has played good cricket in previous Asia Cups, and we believe it will perform better this time.

India Vs. Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

India and Sri Lanka faced each other in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Round. Team India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India was all out at 213 runs in the last over. On the other hand, Team Sri Lanka was all out at 172 runs in the 42nd over. India won the match by 41 runs.

Let's see how both teams have performed in this tournament against other teams.

India in Asia Cup 2023

India's first Asia Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India was all out at 266 runs in the 49th over. However, Pakistan's batting did not happen because of rain, and the match did not result.

India played its second match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal. Team India decided to field first. Team Nepal was all out in the 49th over at 230 runs. The rain interrupted play, and India had to score 145 runs in 23 overs. India chased the target in the 21st over, winning the match by ten wickets with 17 balls left with the DLS method.

India in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Round

India faced Pakistan in its first Super Four match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first. Team India scored 356 runs at the loss of two wickets in 50 overs. On the other hand, Team Pakistan was all-out at 128 runs in the 32nd over. Team India won the match by 228 runs.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka faced Bangladesh in its 1st Asia Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh was all-out at 164 runs in the 43rd over. On the other hand, Sri Lanka chased the target at the loss of five wickets in the 39th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 5 wickets with 66 balls left.

Sri Lanka's 2nd match of Asia Cup 2023 was against Afghanistan. Team Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first.

Sri Lanka scored 291 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Afghanistan was all out at 289 runs in the 38th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 2 runs.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Round

Sri Lanka faced Bangladesh again in the Super Four Round. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka scored 257 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs. On the other hand, Team Bangladesh was all-out at 236 runs in the 49th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 21 runs.

India Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher rating than Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Rankings. So, we think that the game will go in favor of India. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table.

Where does India Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

India One Day International Men’s cricket team currently stands in 3rd place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Indian Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 40 matches. They currently have 4558 points and a rating of 114.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in the ICC ODI Rankings?

Sri Lanka One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 8th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 37 matches. They currently have 3448 points and a rating of 93.

Asia Cup Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of India and Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023 Final Match.

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 of India in the Asia Cup 2023 Final Match will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya (VC)

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumraj

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Prasidh Krishna

Sanju Samson

Key Players of India in Asia Cup Final Match

Shubman Gill is currently the 2nd best ODI batter, Virat Kohli is in 8th place, and Rohit Sharma is in 9th place. Kuldeep Yadav is the 7th best ODI bowler, and Mohammed Siraj is in the 9th place. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya is the 6th-best ODI All-Rounder. These players can be the game-changers for Team India in this Asia Cup 2023 final match.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Final Match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Pathum Nissanaka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Kusal Janith Perera

Kusal Mendis (VC)

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Matheesha Pathirana

Kasun Rajitha

Dushan Hemantha

Binura Fernando

Pramod Madushan

Key Players of Sri Lanka in Asia Cup’23 Final Match

None of the Sri Lankan players from the Asia Cup Squad is in the top ten ICC ODI best players list.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 India Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

According to the head-to-head history, ICC ODI Rankings, and performance in past Asia Cups, India is the favorite team to win the Final Match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka on Sunday, 17 September 2023, from 2:30 PM PST onward. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.