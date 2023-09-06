Asia Cup 2023: Haris Rauf’s dominant bowling sets up Pakisan’s win over Bangladesh

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan's batting duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan efficiently chased down the target of 194 runs in opening Super 4 match at Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) In a thrilling cricket encounter, Pakistan emerged victorious against Bangladesh, thanks in large part to an outstanding performance by fast bowler Haris Rauf. His six fiery overs were characterized by blistering pace, precise lengths, and unwavering accuracy, which severely restricted Bangladesh to a modest total of 193.

In response, Pakistan's batting duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan efficiently chased down the target in just 40 overs, kickstarting their Super Fours campaign with a win. This victory not only earned Pakistan two valuable points but also significantly improved their net run rate.

The match began with Shaheen Shah Afridi making an immediate impact by dismissing Mohammad Naim on consecutive deliveries in the opening over. Naseem Shah continued the onslaught by having Mehidy Hasan Miraz caught at square leg in the second over. Naseem later returned to take the last two wickets within four balls of the 39th over. However, the highlight of the innings was Haris Rauf's exceptional bowling display, leaving the Bangladeshi batsmen struggling to cope with his pace and precision.

A concerning moment for Pakistan occurred when Naseem sustained a shoulder injury while attempting a boundary-saving dive in the seventh over, forcing him to leave the field. Haris Rauf stepped up in his absence and needed only three balls to dismiss Naim, thanks to a top-edged return catch. Rauf continued to wreak havoc as he clean bowled Towhid Hridoy with a sensational delivery in the tenth over, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 47 for 4 in the powerplay.

Despite the early setbacks, Bangladesh managed to put up a fight, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim stitching together a resilient 100-run partnership.

However, their valiant effort wasn't enough to secure victory for Bangladesh. Haris Rauf claimed two more wickets in the 38th over, with Mushfiqur and Taskin Ahmed falling victim to his bowling. Naseem Shah wrapped up the innings by dismissing Afif Hossain and Shoriful Islam.

In their chase, Pakistan's openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman initially struggled to score against the disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack. A floodlight failure briefly interrupted play, and upon resumption, Fakhar managed to hit a boundary before falling to Shoriful islam for 20 runs. Despite these challenges, Imam and Fakhar's partnership showed promise.

Imam-ul-Haq's innings gained momentum as he hit a six and found boundaries, eventually reaching his fifty with a well-placed shot over midwicket. He contributed 78 runs to Pakistan's total before being bowled by Mehidy Hasan. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan played a patient innings, scoring an unbeaten 63 off 79 balls.

Pakistan's next match in the Asia Cup will be against India in Colombo, marking the end of the Pakistan leg of the tournament.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh (probable): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud. (With inputs from agencies)