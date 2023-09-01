Open Menu

Asia Cup 2023: Hayden Offers Predictions For Pakistan, India Clash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Hayden emphasized the critical importance of adapting to the unique playing conditions in Kandy, which are known for providing significant bounce.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2023) Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden on Friday offered his insights and predictions for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 showdown between India and Pakistan, scheduled to take place this Saturday in Pallekele.

Hayden highlighted the presence of some of the world's most exciting bowlers in this contest, specifically naming Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem. He made these remarks in a recent interview.

Hayden emphasized the critical importance of adapting to the unique playing conditions in Kandy, which are known for providing significant bounce. He cautioned that Haris Rauf, with his remarkable pace and ability to target the top of the off-stump, could pose a formidable challenge for the Indian batsmen.

“India is up against Pakistan's pace trio. I can confidently say this is one of the most thrilling competitions globally. We have Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem - three bowlers with distinctive styles that demand unique strategies from Team India. Firstly, the conditions here in Kandy typically favor substantial bounce, so particular attention must be paid, especially when facing Haris Rauf. He will be eager to charge in and hit the top of the off-stump," remarked Hayden.

“When dealing with Shaheen Afridi, a more conservative approach is advisable. Recalling his recent World Cup performance, he demonstrated the ability to secure early wickets. We must not forget the memorable delivery that dismissed Captain Rohit Sharma. So, exercising caution against Shaheen Afridi is prudent. If the ball is swinging, focus on playing out those initial three overs,” he added.

Overall, the former Australian batting sensation expressed his belief that Team India holds the upper hand in the forthcoming match. He cited their deeper and more refined batting lineup, combined with their strong recent form, as key factors contributing to his optimism.

He said that he believed that even though Naseem might exhibit significant swing, the Pakistani players could find themselves at a disadvantage, as India could take control of the game with aggressive plays against someone like Naseem.

Apply pressure, he said, maintained the sense of being in control. He stated that team India would emerge victorious, adding that the Indian possessed a deeper, more polished batting lineup, and their current form spoke for itself.

