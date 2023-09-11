Asia Cup 2023: India set massive target of 357 for Pakistan in Super 4 clash

(@Abdulla99267510)

The stunning centuries of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have pushed India to a strong position against Pakistan on the reserve day.

Colombo: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2023) In the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo ground on Monday, India established a challenging target of 357 runs for Pakistan. Virat Kohli showcased an exceptional performance, scoring 122 runs off 94 balls, while KL Rahul contributed 111 runs off 106 balls, consolidating India's position. The previous day, Rohit Sharma initiated the innings with a solid 56 runs, and Shubman Gill added 58 runs. India set this formidable target while losing only two wickets.

Pakistani bowlers struggled to rein in the Indian batsmen, who made effective use of every over, consistently adding to their score.

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf was withdrawn from the India-Pakistan clash as a precautionary measure after completing only five overs in the innings.

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) swiftly released a concise statement to clarify the situation, stating, "Haris Rauf will not be participating in further bowling during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure.

He reported experiencing slight discomfort in his right flank during yesterday's match."

The statement elaborated, "In light of this, as a precautionary step, he underwent an MRI examination, which, reassuringly, revealed no indications of a tear. Currently, he is under the close supervision of the team's medical staff."

It's important to note that the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match was called off the preceding day due to persistent rain. Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. When play was interrupted by rain on Sunday, India had reached a score of 147/2 in 24.1 overs. Following the playing conditions, the game resumed from this point on the reserve day, with no overs lost.