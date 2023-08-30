Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup is happening in Pakistan and Multan Cricket Stadium will host the opening match between Pakistan against Nepal on Wednesday 30 August 2023 at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Pakistan, India, and Nepal are in Group A of the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan is playing this match in the home ground and it's the first match of team Nepal in the Asia Cup. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 LIVE score, stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can stay updated every moment.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. Nepal Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. Pakistan and Nepal never faced each other in any One Day International before. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of Pakistan in ODI

Pakistan has played 953 ODI matches and won 503 with a winning percentage of 52.78. We believe the Pakistan team will perform well in its opening match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of Nepal in ODI

Nepal has played 57 ODI matches and won 30 with a winning percentage of 52.63. We believe the Nepal team will perform well in its opening match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Pakistan Vs. Nepal in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. Pakistan played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously and was the Asian Champion in 2000 and 2012. On the other hand, Nepal had never been to Asia Cup before.

Pakistan in Asia Cups

Pakistan played 45 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 26 with a win percentage of 59.09. Pakistan played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we believe it will bring the Cup home this time.

Nepal in Asia Cups

Nepal never played in Asia Cup and we believe it will start its journey in the tournament with good performance.

Pakistan Vs. Nepal in ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than Nepal in ICC ODI World Rankings. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Pakistan has a higher rating than Nepal. So we think that the game will go in favor of Pakistan.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Pakistan One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 2nd place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 20 matches. They currently have 2316 points and a rating of 116.

Where does Nepal Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Nepal One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 15th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking.

This position of the Pakistan cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 40 matches. They currently have 1396 points and a rating of 35.

Asia Cup Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and Nepal.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Salman Ali Agha

Iftikhar Ahmed

Tayyab Tahir

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Haris

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Faheem Ashraf

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Naseem Shah

Shaheen Afridi

Key Players of Pakistan in Asia Cup Match 01

Babar Azam is currently the top ODI batter, Fakhar Zaman is in third place, and Imam-Ul-Haq is in fourth place. Besides, Shaheen Afridi is the 9th best bowler in ODI bowling rankings. These players can be the game-changers for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match.

Playing 11 of Nepal

The playing 11 of Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match will be among the following players.

Rohit Paudel ©

Kushal Bhurtel

Aasif Sheikh

Bhim Sharki

Kushal Malla

Aarif Sheikh

Dipendra Singh Airee

Gulshan Jha

Sompal Kami

Karan KC

Sandeep Lamichhane

Lalit Rajbanshi

Pratish GC

Mousom Dhakal

Sundeep Jora

Kishore Mahato

Arjun Saud

Key Players of Nepal in Asia Cup’23 Match 01

None of the Nepali players is in the top ten list of ICC ODI best players.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs. Nepal Match?

According to the head-to-head history, ICC ODI Rankings, and performance in past Asia Cups, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.