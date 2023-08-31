Asia Cup is coming to Sri Lanka today and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the second match between Bangladesh against Sri Lanka on Thursday 31 August 2023 at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Match 02 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are in Group B of the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka is playing this match on the home ground. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Match 02 LIVE score, stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can stay updated every moment.

Past Records of Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka faced each other in 51 One Day Internationals before. Bangladesh won 9 and Sri Lanka won 40 matches. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of Bangladesh in ODI

Bangladesh has played 415 ODI matches and won 152 with a winning percentage of 36.62. We believe the Bangladesh team will perform well in its opening match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in ODI

Sri Lanka has played 894 ODI matches and won 409 with a winning percentage of 45.74. We believe the Sri Lanka team will perform well in its opening match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. Bangladesh played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2018. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played 13 ODI Asia Cups and was the Asian Champion in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, and 2014.

Bangladesh in Asia Cups

Bangladesh played 43 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won only seven with a win percentage of 16.28. Bangladesh has not played good cricket in previous Asia Cups but we believe it will perform well this time.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cups

Sri Lanka played 50 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 34 with a win percentage of 68.00. Sri Lanka has played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we believe it will perform better this time.

Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC ODI Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position than Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Rankings. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Bangladesh has a higher rating than Sri Lanka. So we think that the game will go in favor of Bangladesh.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Bangladesh One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 7th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 2661 points and a rating of 95.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Sri Lanka One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 8th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking.

This position of the Sri Lanka cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 32 matches. They currently have 2794 points and a rating of 87.

Asia Cup Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (c)

Litton Das

Tanjid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Towhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mamhud

Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Shamim Hossain

Afif Hossain

Shoriful Islam

Ebadot Hossain

Mohammad Naim

Key Players of Bangladesh in Asia Cup Match 02

Shakib Al Hasan is currently the top ODI all-rounder and Mahedi Hasan is in 9th place. These players can be the game-changers for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Pathum Nissanaka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Kusal Janith Perera

Kusal Mendis (VC)

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Matheesha Pathirana

Kasun Rajitha

Dushan Hemantha

Binura Fernando

Pramod Madushan

Key Players of Sri Lanka in Asia Cup’23 Match 02

None of the Sri Lankan players among the current squad is in the top ten list of ICC ODI best players.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

According to the head-to-head history and performance in past Asia Cups, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the 2nd match of Asia Cup 2023. In contrast, Bangladesh is the favorite team to win the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 according to the ICC ODI Rankings.

We predict Sri Lanka will perform well and take advantage of the home ground to win the match.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the Asia Cup 2023 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.