Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the Asia Cup's most exciting match between Pakistan against India on Saturday, 2 September 2023 at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Pakistan, India, and Nepal are in Group A of the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan has won its opening match and it's the first match of team India in the Asia Cup. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 LIVE score, stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can stay updated every moment.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. India Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. Pakistan and India faced each other in 132 matches, India won 55 and Pakistan won 73 One Day International matches before. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of Pakistan in ODI

Pakistan has played 957 ODI matches and won 507 with a winning percentage of 54.58. We believe the Pakistan team will perform well in this high voltage match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of India in ODI

India has played 1032 ODI matches and won 541 with a winning percentage of 55.12. We believe the India team will perform well in its opening match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Pakistan Vs. India in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. Pakistan and India played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously. Pakistan was the Asian Champion in 2000, and 2012. Likewise, India won the Asia Cup title in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, and 2018.

Pakistan in Asia Cups

Pakistan played 45 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 26 with a win percentage of 59.09. Pakistan played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we believe it will bring the Cup home this time.

India in Asia Cups

India played 49 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 31 with a win percentage of 65.62. India played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we think it is a competing team in this tournament.

Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

The opening match of Asia Cup 2023 was between Pakistan and Nepal. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 342 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs. Babar Azam scored 151 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed scored unbeatable 109 runs. Team Nepal was all out in the 24th over at 104 runs. Shadab Khan got four wickets, and Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi got two wickets each. Pakistan won the match by 238 runs.

Pakistan Vs. India in ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than India in the ICC ODI World Rankings. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Pakistan has a higher rating than India. So we think that the game will go in favor of Pakistan.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Pakistan One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 1st place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 24 matches.

They currently have 2853 points and a rating of 119.

Where does India Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

India One Day International Men’s cricket team currently stands in 3rd place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 36 matches. They currently have 4081 points and a rating of 113.

Asia Cup Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and India.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Salman Ali Agha

Iftikhar Ahmed

Tayyab Tahir

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Haris

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Faheem Ashraf

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Naseem Shah

Shaheen Afridi

Key Players of Pakistan in Asia Cup Match 03

Babar Azam is currently the top ODI batter, Imam-Ul-Haq is in third place, and Fakhar Zaman is in fifth place. Besides, Shaheen Afridi is the 9th best bowler in ODI bowling rankings. These players can be the game-changers for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 3rd match.

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 of India in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya (VC)

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumraj

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Prasidh Krishna

Sanju Samson

Key Players of India in Asia Cup’23 Match 03

Shubman Gill is currently the 4th best ODI batter and Virat Kohli is in the 9th place. Mohammed Siraj is the 4th best ODI bowler and Kuldeep Yadav is in 10th place. These players can be the game-changers for Team India in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs. India Match?

According to the head-to-head history and ICC ODI Rankings, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the Asia Cup 2023 3rd match. In contrast, the performance in Past Asia Cups favor India to win the match. However, we predict Pakistan will win its next match in Asia Cup 2023 too.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.