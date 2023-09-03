Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Asia Cup is coming back to Pakistan today and Gaddafi Stadium will host the 4th match between Bangladesh against Afghanistan on Sunday 3 September 2023 at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are in Group B of the Asia Cup 2023. Afghanistan is playing its first match in Asia Cup 2023 and Bangladesh has lost its previous match to Sri Lanka. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 LIVE score, stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can stay updated every moment.

Past Records of Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. Bangladesh and Afghanistan faced each other in 14 One Day Internationals before. Bangladesh won 8 and Afghanistan won 6 matches. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of Bangladesh in ODI

Bangladesh has played 416 ODI matches and won 152 with a winning percentage of 36.62. We believe the Bangladesh team will perform well in its 2nd match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of Afghanistan in ODI

Afghanistan has played 150 ODI matches and won 73 with a winning percentage of 50.34. We believe the Afghanistan team will perform well in its opening match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. Bangladesh played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2018. On the other hand, Afghanistan played only two ODI Asia Cups and only qualified once in Super Four.

Bangladesh in Asia Cups

Bangladesh played 43 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won only seven with a win percentage of 16.28. Bangladesh has not played good cricket in previous Asia Cups but we believe it will perform well this time.

Afghanistan in Asia Cups

Afghanistan played 9 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 3 with a win percentage of 38.89. Afghanistan has played good cricket recently and we believe it will perform better this time.

Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan in ICC ODI Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position than Afghanistan in the ICC ODI World Rankings. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Bangladesh has a higher rating than Afghanistan. So we think that the game will go in favor of Bangladesh.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Bangladesh One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 7th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 29 matches. They currently have 2698 points and a rating of 93.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Afghanistan One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 9th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 19 matches.

They currently have 1605 points and a rating of 84.

Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh was all out at 164 runs in the 25th over, Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 89 runs. Matheesha Pathirana got 4 wickets in response to Bangladesh's batting. Sri Lanka chased the target in 39 overs at the loss of five wickets. Charith Asalanka scored unbeatable 62 runs and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 54 runs. Shakib Al Hasan got two wickets in response to Sri Lanka's batting. Sri Lanka won the match by 5 wickets with 66 balls left.

Asia Cup Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Bangladesh and Afghanistan for Asia Cup 2023 Match 04.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 4th match will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (c)

Litton Das

Tanjid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Towhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mamhud

Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Shamim Hossain

Afif Hossain

Shoriful Islam

Ebadot Hossain

Mohammad Naim

Key Players of Bangladesh in Asia Cup Match 04

Shakib Al Hasan is currently the top ODI all-rounder and Mahedi Hasan is in 9th place. These players can be the game-changers for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 4th match.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan

The playing 11 of Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023 4th match will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Riaz Hassan

Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi

Ikram Alikhil

Rashid Khan

Gulbadin Naib

Karim Janat

Abdul Rahman

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Noor Ahmad

Suliman Safi

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Key Players of Afghanistan in Asia Cup’23 Match 04

Rashid Khan is currently at the 5th best ODI bowler. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder and Rashid Khan is at the 4th place.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan Match?

According to the head-to-head history, performance in past Asia Cups, and ICC ODI Rankings Bangladesh is the favorite team to win the 4th match of Asia Cup 2023.

We predict Bangladesh will perform well in Match 04 of Asia Cup 2023.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.