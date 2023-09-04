Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the 5th match of Asia Cup 2023 between India against Nepal on Monday 4 September 2023 at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Pakistan, India, and Nepal are in Group A of the Asia Cup 2023. India's match with Pakistan did not result and Nepal lost its previous match against Pakistan. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 LIVE score, stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can stay updated every moment.

Past Records of India Vs. Nepal Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. India and Nepal never faced each other in any One Day International before. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of India in ODI

India has played 1032 ODI matches before Asia Cup 2023 and won 541 with a winning percentage of 55.12. We believe the India team will perform well in this 5th match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of Nepal in ODI

Nepal has played 57 ODI matches before the Asia Cup 2023 and won 30 with a winning percentage of 52.63. We believe the Nepal team will perform well in this 5th match in Asia Cup 2023 before returning home.

India Vs. Nepal in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. India played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously and was the Asian Champion in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, and 2018. On the other hand, Nepal had never been to the Asia Cup before.

India in Asia Cups

India played 49 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 31 with a win percentage of 65.62. Team India played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we think it is a competing team in this tournament.

Nepal in Asia Cups

Nepal never played in the Asia Cup and we believe it will showcase some good performance before returning home.

India Vs. Nepal in Asia Cup 2023

Let's see how both teams have performed in this tournament.

India in Asia Cup 2023

India's first Asia Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. India won the match and decided to bat first. Team India was all out at 266 runs in the 49th over. Shaheen Afridi got four wickets and Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf got three wickets each. However, team Pakistan's batting did not happen because of rain and the match did not result.

Nepal in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan and Nepal played the Asia Cup 2023 opening match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 342 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs. Babar Azam scored 151 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed scored unbeatable 109 runs. Team Nepal was all out in the 24th over at 104 runs. Shadab Khan got four wickets, and Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi got two wickets each. Pakistan won the match by 238 runs.

India Vs. Nepal in ICC ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher rating than Nepal in the ICC ODI World Rankings. So we think that the game will go in favor of India.

Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table.

Where does India Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

India One Day International Men’s cricket team currently stands in 3rd place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 36 matches. They currently have 4081 points and a rating of 113.

Where does Nepal Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Nepal One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 15th place in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the India Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 41 matches. They currently have 1421 points and a rating of 35.

Asia Cup Match 05 India Vs. Nepal Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of India and Nepal for Asia Cup 2023 Match 05.

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 of India in the Asia Cup 2023 5th match will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya (VC)

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumraj

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Prasidh Krishna

Sanju Samson

Key Players of India in Asia Cup Match 05

Shubman Gill is currently the 4th best ODI batter and Virat Kohli is in the 9th place. Mohammed Siraj is the 4th best ODI bowler and Kuldeep Yadav is in 10th place. These players can be the game-changers for Team India in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match.

Playing 11 of Nepal

The playing 11 of Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 5th match will be among the following players.

Rohit Paudel (Captain)

Kushal Bhurtel

Aasif Sheikh

Bhim Sharki

Kushal Malla

Aarif Sheikh

Dipendra Singh Airee

Gulshan Jha

Sompal Kami

Karan KC

Sandeep Lamichhane

Lalit Rajbanshi

Pratish GC

Mousom Dhakal

Sundeep Jora

Kishore Mahato

Arjun Saud

Key Players of Nepal in Asia Cup’23 Match 05

None of the Nepali players is in the top ten ICC ODI best players list.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 India Vs. Nepal Match?

According to the head-to-head history, ICC ODI Rankings, and performance in past Asia Cups, India is the favorite team to win the 5th match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal Live Score

