Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Asia Cup is again in Pakistan today and Gaddafi Stadium will host the exciting match between Afghanistan against Sri Lanka on Tuesday 5 September 2023 at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are in Group B of the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka can be at the top of Group B by winning this match and Afghanistan can stay in the tournament by winning this match. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 LIVE score, stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can stay updated every moment.

Past Records of Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka faced each other in 10 One Day Internationals before. Afghanistan won 3 and Sri Lanka won 6 matches. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of Afghanistan in ODI

Afghanistan has played 150 ODI matches and won 73 with a winning percentage of 50.34. We believe the Afghanistan team will perform well in this Asia Cup 2023 match to survive in the tournament.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in ODI

Sri Lanka has played 894 ODI matches and won 409 with a winning percentage of 45.74. We believe the Sri Lanka team will perform well in this Asia Cup 2023 match according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. Afghanistan played only two ODI Asia Cups and only qualified once in the Super Four. On the other hand, Sri Lanka played 13 ODI Asia Cups and was the Asian Champion in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, and 2014.

Afghanistan in Asia Cups

Afghanistan played 9 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 3 with a win percentage of 38.89. Afghanistan has played good cricket recently and we believe it will perform better this time.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cups

Sri Lanka played 50 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 34 with a win percentage of 68.00. Sri Lanka has played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we believe it will perform better this time.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

Let's discuss how both teams performed in Asia Cup 2023.

Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2023

Afghanistan faced Bangladesh in its 1st Asia Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh scored 334 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 50 overs. On the other hand, Afghanistan was all-out in the 45th over at 245 runs. Bangladesh won the match by 89 runs.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka faced Bangladesh in its 1st Asia Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh was all-out at 164 runs in the 43rd over. On the other hand, Sri Lanka chased the target at the loss of five wickets in the 39th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 5 wickets with 66 balls left.

Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka in ICC ODI Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position and higher ranking than Afghanistan in the ICC ODI World Rankings. So we think that the game will go in favor of Sri Lanka.

Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table.

Where does Afghanistan Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Afghanistan One Day International Men’s cricket team currently stands in 9th place in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Afghanistan Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 20 matches. They currently have 1648 points and a rating of 82.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in the ICC ODI Rankings?

Sri Lanka One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 8th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 33 matches. They currently have 2939 points and a rating of 89.

Asia Cup Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023 Match 06.

Playing 11 of Afghanistan

The playing 11 of Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match will be among the following players.

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ibrahim Zadran

Riaz Hassan

Rahmat Shah

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi

Ikram Alikhil

Rashid Khan

Gulbadin Naib

Karim Janat

Abdul Rahman

Sharafuddin Ashraf

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Noor Ahmad

Suliman Safi

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Key Players of Afghanistan in Asia Cup Match 06

Rashid Khan is currently the 5th best ODI bowler. Furthermore, Mohammad Nabi is the 2nd best ODI all-rounder and Rashid Khan is at the 4th place.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Pathum Nissanaka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Kusal Janith Perera

Kusal Mendis (VC)

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Matheesha Pathirana

Kasun Rajitha

Dushan Hemantha

Binura Fernando

Pramod Madushan

Key Players of Sri Lanka in Asia Cup’23 Match 06

None of the Sri Lankan players are among the current squad in the top ten list of ICC ODI best players.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Match?

According to the head-to-head history, ICC ODI Rankings, and performance in past Asia Cups, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the 6th match of Asia Cup 2023.

We predict Sri Lanka will perform well and win the match.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.