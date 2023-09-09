Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 clash against arch-rival India

(@Abdulla99267510)

The highly anticipated match is set to take place this Sunday in Colombo.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2023) Pakistan is preparing for their second Super 4 showdown in the Asia Cup against their traditional rivals, India.

The highly anticipated match is set to take place this Sunday in Colombo.

The Men in Green are likely to stick with the same starting lineup that secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Lahore last Wednesday.

In their previous game, Pakistan made a strategic change, replacing Mohammad Nawaz with Faheem Ashraf.

Ashraf's performance was commendable, conceding only 27 runs in seven overs and making a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Shakib Al Hasan, who had been in formidable form and was forming a critical partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim.

The decision to drop Mohammad Nawaz may be attributed to his struggles with bowling in the earlier Group A match against India in the tournament.

Considering the weather forecast, which predicts overcast conditions and the possibility of rain during the match, Pakistan is expected to field four pacers, with Faheem Ashraf providing valuable support to Pakistan's formidable pace trio consisting of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

Here's Pakistan's anticipated playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup includes:

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq

Babar Azam (Captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi