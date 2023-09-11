Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India face each other in Super 4 clash as rain stops

(@Abdulla99267510)

The wait is over as both teams have started playing the match at Colombo ground today.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2023) The Super 4 clash between Pakistan and India started again today soon after the rain stopped.

A day earlier, with just 24.1 overs bowled in the Super 4 match between Pakistan and India, the match officials were forced to call off play for the day.

The game is due today from where it’s been left off; with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on the crease for India and Shadab Khan bowling for Pakistan.

Babar Azam won the toss and invited Rohit Sharma-led India to bat first. The Indian openers, Rohit and Shubman Gill played attacking cricket right from the get-go. They took the Pakistan pace attack head-on, hitting Shaheen Shah Afridi for a couple of big shots. Shubman, who had remained timid against Naseem Shah in the last game, came out of his shell.

Both the openers scored quick half-centuries and produced a partnership of 121 runs in just 100 balls.

This put Pakistan under pressure. However, Shadab Khan provided the much-needed breakthrough and got the Indian captain out. In the very next over, Shaheen got Shubman out too.

With both the set batters gone and Virat and KL new at the crease, India sought to build another strong partnership. However, rain interrupted and forced players off the field.

Despite regular inspections, the match officials remained unsatisfied with the playing conditions. Play was thus suspended for the day, with the decision to resume it on the reserve day.

Pakistan and India will pick the game off tomorrow at 2:30 PM (PST).

Scores in brief:

India: 147-2 in 24.1 overs (Shubman Gill 58, Rohit Sharma 56; Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-37, Shadab Khan 1-45