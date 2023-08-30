Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides are excited to show performance in the opening match of Asia's mega event.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/Pakistan/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 30th, 2023) Pakistan decided to bat first against Nepal in the opening match of Asia Cup 2023 today.

"it's a dry, shiny wicket. So, they'll bat first. Says there are confident with their team, so they announced their XI yesterday. No extra pressure, just want to enjoy our cricket and give our best," said skipper Babar Azam after winning the toss.

Rohit Paudel said, "players and people happy as it's their first Asia Cup game. Most things are similar. We are used to these conditions, it's a beautiful wicket to bat on.

Bowling combination: Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajabanshi, Karan KC

Playing XI:

Pakistan XI: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Agha Salman, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Haris Rauf

Nepal XI: 1 Kushal Bhurtel, 2 Aasif Sheikh (wk), 3 Rohit Paudel (capt), 4 Aarif Sheikh, 5 Kushal Malla, 6 Dipendra Singh Airee, 7 Gulsan Jha, 8 Sompal Kami, 9 Karan KC, 10 Sandeep Lamichhane, 11 Lalit Rajbanshi