Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Opt To Bat First Against Sri Lanka

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2023 | 04:44 PM

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2023) Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023.

The victory in this match is quite important for Pakistan to reach final of the mega tournament.

Pakistan made some changes in its squad.

India has already secured their spot in the Asia Cup final, rendering rain inconsequential to their position in the tournament. Conversely, Bangladesh has been eliminated from contention for the final.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, facing off in the upcoming match on September 14 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST), will both earn one point in the event of a rain-induced draw. However, the Lankan Tigers will advance to the final thanks to their superior net run-rate (NRR).

Following Pakistan's significant 228-run loss to India, their NRR plummeted to -1.892. In contrast, Sri Lanka boasts an NRR of -0.2.

Here is the revised Asia Cup schedule for the remaining matches:

September 14: Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
September 15: Bangladesh vs. India in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)
September 17: Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

