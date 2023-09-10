Open Menu

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Opt To Bowl First Against India In Super 4 Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2023 | 02:16 PM

The Pakistani cricket team aims to maintain their remarkable performance in the Asia Cup after their impressive victory over Bangladesh by seven wickets in their inaugural Super Four encounter.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2023) Pakistan has won the coin toss and elected to field first against India in the Super 4 match of the 2023 Asia Cup, which is being held in Colombo.

In the meantime, India will be making their Super 4 stage debut.

It's worth noting that the group stage encounter between India and Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele was abandoned due to adverse weather conditions.

