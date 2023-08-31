Open Menu

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Arrives In Colombo To Face Off India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2023 | 12:02 PM

Both sides are scheduled to practice at Paley Kale stadium on Friday evening.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2023) The Pakistan cricket team, having defeated Nepal in the first match of the 16th Asia Cup, has now traveled to Sri Lanka for a much-anticipated match against India.

Departing on a chartered flight at three o'clock on Wednesday night, the national cricket team has arrived in Colombo. They are scheduled to practice at Paley Kale stadium on Friday evening.

The upcoming clash between Pakistan and India is set to take place in Kandy on September 2, creating immense excitement among cricket enthusiasts for this intense showdown.

During their first match, Pakistan displayed a strong performance, overpowering Nepal by a significant 238-run margin. Scoring 324 runs in 50 overs, Pakistan's team outperformed Nepal, which managed to score only 104 runs.

The skipper of the Pakistan team, Babar Azam, showcased exceptional batting skills by scoring 151 runs. Additionally, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan both contributed significantly with Ahmed achieving a century and Rizwan accumulating 44 runs.

More Stories From Sports