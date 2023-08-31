Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clarified the situation and provided an explanation for the omission of Pakistan's logo on the Asia Cup jerseys.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2023) Pakistan recently unveiled their new jerseys for the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. Images of players sporting their team jerseys were shared on social media.

The images revealed that the Asia Cup logo didn't include the host country's name.

The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) clarified the situation and provided an explanation for the omission of Pakistan's logo on the Asia Cup jerseys. According to PCB sources, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had collectively decided to exclude the host country's name and the year from the logo, as was the case in the previous Asia Cup tournaments.

This decision was prompted by the inclusion of "Sri Lanka 2022" and "UAE 2022" on previous shirts. The aim was to ensure consistency and avoid confusion arising from different logos. The ACC's decision was to maintain a uniform approach for a more effective logo representation.

The PCB emphasized that the logos mentioning Sri Lanka and UAE were already printed on jerseys when the decision was made, leading to the continuation of those logos for that year. However, for this year's Asia Cup, the logo featuring only the Asia Cup name without the year and host country's name has been consistently used from the initial schedule announcement.

The PCB official also explained the tournament's nomenclature. The format will follow "Gender-Format-Tournament Name-Year, City, Country." For instance, matches in Multan will be branded as 'Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023 - Multan, Pakistan.'

It's important to note that the controversy stemmed from the absence of Pakistan's name on the shirt, specifically in relation to the host status. This decision drew criticism from passionate Pakistan cricket fans.