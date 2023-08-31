Open Menu

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Unveils Jerseys Sans Host Country Name On Logo

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clarified the situation and provided an explanation for the omission of Pakistan's logo on the Asia Cup jerseys.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2023) Pakistan recently unveiled their new jerseys for the Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. Images of players sporting their team jerseys were shared on social media.

The images revealed that the Asia Cup logo didn't include the host country's name.

The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) clarified the situation and provided an explanation for the omission of Pakistan's logo on the Asia Cup jerseys. According to PCB sources, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had collectively decided to exclude the host country's name and the year from the logo, as was the case in the previous Asia Cup tournaments.

This decision was prompted by the inclusion of "Sri Lanka 2022" and "UAE 2022" on previous shirts. The aim was to ensure consistency and avoid confusion arising from different logos. The ACC's decision was to maintain a uniform approach for a more effective logo representation.

The PCB emphasized that the logos mentioning Sri Lanka and UAE were already printed on jerseys when the decision was made, leading to the continuation of those logos for that year. However, for this year's Asia Cup, the logo featuring only the Asia Cup name without the year and host country's name has been consistently used from the initial schedule announcement.

The PCB official also explained the tournament's nomenclature. The format will follow "Gender-Format-Tournament Name-Year, City, Country." For instance, matches in Multan will be branded as 'Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023 - Multan, Pakistan.'

It's important to note that the controversy stemmed from the absence of Pakistan's name on the shirt, specifically in relation to the host status. This decision drew criticism from passionate Pakistan cricket fans.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sri Lanka Social Media PCB UAE From Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

15 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

20 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

26 minutes ago
 SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP ..

SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP to hold progress review meetin ..

28 minutes ago
 Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island r ..

Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

30 minutes ago
du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT ev ..

Du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT event ‘Envision’

60 minutes ago
 EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 ..

EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate res ..

Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate resilient, adaptive Pakistan into ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary issues 3,621 multilingual judg ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary issues 3,621 multilingual judgements within two years

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan team arrives in Colombo to ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan team arrives in Colombo to face off India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports