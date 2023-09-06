Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh all out at 193 against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan’s bowling attack gave tough time to the Bangladesh batter who continued to come and go in the ground one after another.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) Bangladesh all out for 193 runs in the 39th over in the first match of Super four against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Wednesday (today).

The strong bowling attack from Pakistan, especially Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah did not allow the Bangladesh batters to stay longer on the crease.

Haris Rauf took four wickets while naseem Shah got three while Shaheen Shah, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed took one wicket each. Mushfiqur Rehman scored 64 off 87 balls while Shakib made 53 runs off 57 balls but no other batter could stay to lead Bangladesh to a strong position in the encounter.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the opening Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan emerged at the summit of Group A, collecting three points and boasting a net run rate of 4.76. Bangladesh secured the second spot in Group B, accruing two points.

Babar Azam's squad will engage in their third tournament match, the second on home soil. The tournament opener versus Nepal unfolded in Multan, and the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India clash, which was interrupted by rain, took place in Palekelle.

In a noteworthy lineup adjustment, Pakistan has enlisted fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, replacing Mohammad Nawaz. Nawaz had a lackluster performance against India, remaining wicketless while conceding 55 runs in eight overs. In contrast, he secured one wicket for 13 runs in two overs against Nepal. Faheem, last seen in an ODI last month against Afghanistan, brings his versatile skills to the team with two wickets in eight overs in that match. The remainder of the playing XI remains unchanged.

This contest marks the first ODI clash between the two sides since the 2019 World Cup.

In recent ODIs, Bangladesh has triumphed over Pakistan in four of their last five encounters. Their last face-off was at the 2019 World Cup, where Pakistan claimed a 94-run victory.

While Pakistan has historically dominated in Tests and T20Is, Bangladesh excels in the 50-overs format, making today's match intriguing. However, Bangladesh has been hampered by injuries to key players, including the absence of Najmul Hossain Shanto. Nonetheless, they are a seasoned team familiar with Lahore's conditions, having secured a thrilling win over Afghanistan.

Pakistan's concern lies with the out-of-form opener, Fakhar Zaman, whose recent ODI scores have been modest. Shoriful islam, with a strong track record, poses a threat with 30 wickets in 19 ODIs. Litton Das, recovered from illness, is expected to bolster Bangladesh's batting.

The Gaddafi Stadium pitch promises a high-scoring affair with recent ODIs witnessing multiple 300-plus first-innings totals due to its batting-friendly nature.

Pakistan maintained an impeccable record against Bangladesh on home turf, winning all 11 ODIs, five Tests, and three T20Is. Additionally, Mohammad Rizwan is on the cusp of reaching 50 catches as a keeper in ODIs while also claiming 12 catches as a fielder.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh (probable): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud. (With inputs from agencies)