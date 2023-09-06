Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

The Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will host the Asia Cup's first Super Four match between Pakistan against Bangladesh on Wednesday, 6 September 2023 at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Pakistan has won its opening match in Group A and its match with India did not result. Furthermore, Bangladesh won its match in group B against Afghanistan and lost against Sri Lanka. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 LIVE score, stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can stay updated every moment.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. Pakistan and Bangladesh faced each other in 37 matches, Bangladesh won 5 and Pakistan won 32 One Day International matches before. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of Pakistan in ODI

Pakistan has played 957 ODI matches before Asia Cup and won 507 with a winning percentage of 54.58. We believe the Pakistan team will perform well in this high voltage match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of Bangladesh in ODI

Bangladesh has played 416 ODI matches before Asia Cup and won 152 with a winning percentage of 36.62. We believe the Bangladesh team will perform well in its upcoming match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. Pakistan played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously and was the Asian Champion in 2000, and 2012. Likewise, Bangladesh played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously, never won the title, and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2018.

Pakistan in Asia Cups

Pakistan played 45 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 26 with a win percentage of 59.09. Pakistan played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we believe it will bring the Cup home this time.

Bangladesh in Asia Cups

Bangladesh played 43 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won only seven with a win percentage of 16.28. Bangladesh has not played good cricket in previous Asia Cups but we believe it will perform well this time.

Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

Let's have a look at how both teams played in this tournament.

Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

The opening match of Asia Cup 2023 was between Pakistan and Nepal. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 342 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs. Team Nepal was all out in the 24th over at 104 runs. Pakistan won the match by 238 runs.

The second match of Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 was against India. India won the toss and decided to bat first. India was all-out at 266 runs in the 49th over. Rain interrupted play and the match did not result.

Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh played its opening match against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh was all out at 164 runs in the 25th over. Sri Lanka chased the target in 39 overs at the loss of five wickets. Sri Lanka won the match by 5 wickets with 66 balls left.

The second match of Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 was against Afghanistan. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh scored 334 runs in 50 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. Afghanistan was all-out at 245 runs in the 45th over. Bangladesh won the match by 89 runs.

Pakistan Vs.

Bangladesh in ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher rating than Bangladesh in ICC ODI World Rankings. So we think that the game will go in favor of Pakistan. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Pakistan One Day International Men’s cricket team currently stands in 1st place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 24 matches. They currently have 2853 points and a rating of 119.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Bangladesh One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 7th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 30 matches. They currently have 2832 points and a rating of 94.

Asia Cup Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 7th match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Salman Ali Agha

Iftikhar Ahmed

Tayyab Tahir

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Haris

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Faheem Ashraf

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Naseem Shah

Shaheen Afridi

Key Players of Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Four Match 01

Babar Azam is currently the top ODI batter, Imam-Ul-Haq is in third place, and Fakhar Zaman is in fifth place. Besides, Shaheen Afridi is the 9th best bowler in ODI bowling rankings. These players can be the game-changers for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 7th match.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (c)

Litton Das

Tanjid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Towhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mamhud

Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Shamim Hossain

Afif Hossain

Shoriful Islam

Ebadot Hossain

Mohammad Naim

Key Players of Bangladesh in Asia Cup’23 Super Four Match 01

Shakib Al Hasan is currently the top ODI all-rounder and Mahedi Hasan is in 9th place. These players can be the game-changers for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 7th match.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Match?

According to the head-to-head history, performance in Past Asia Cups and this tournament, and ICC ODI Rankings, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the Asia Cup 2023 7th match. So we predict Pakistan will win its next match in Asia Cup 2023 too.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.