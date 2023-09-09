Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Premadasa International Cricket Stadium Colombo will host the Asia Cup's second Super Four match between Sri Lanka against Bangladesh on Saturday, 9 September 2023 at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Sri Lanka is playing its first Super Four match in this tournament in their home ground. Furthermore, Bangladesh lost its previous Asia Cup 2023 Super Four game against Pakistan. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 LIVE score, stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can stay updated every moment.

Past Records of Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh faced each other in 52 ODI matches, Bangladesh won 9 and Sri Lanka won 41 One Day International matches before. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in ODI

Sri Lanka has played 894 ODI matches before the Asia Cup 2023 and won 409 with a winning percentage 45.74. We believe the Sri Lanka team will perform well in this Asia Cup 2023 match according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of Bangladesh in ODI

Bangladesh has played 416 ODI matches before the Asia Cup 2023 and won 152 with a winning percentage 36.62. We believe the Bangladesh team will perform well in its upcoming match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. Sri Lanka played 13 ODI Asia Cups and was the Asian Champion in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, and 2014. Likewise, Bangladesh played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously, never won the title, and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2018.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cups

Sri Lanka played 50 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 34 with a win percentage of 68.00. Sri Lanka has played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we believe it will perform better this time.

Bangladesh in Asia Cups

Bangladesh played 43 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won only seven with a win percentage of 16.28. Bangladesh has not performed outstandingly good cricket previously but we believe it will perform well this time.

Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka faced Bangladesh in its 1st Asia Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh was all-out at 164 runs in the 43rd over. On the other hand, Sri Lanka chased the target at the loss of five wickets in the 39th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 5 wickets with 66 balls left.

Let's have a look at how both teams played in this tournament against other teams.

Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023

Sri Lanka's 2nd match of Asia Cup 2023 was against Afghanistan. Team Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Sri Lanka scored 291 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Afghanistan was all out at 289 runs in the 38th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 2 runs.

Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

The second match of Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 was against Afghanistan. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh scored 334 runs in 50 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. Afghanistan was all-out at 245 runs in the 45th over. Bangladesh won the match by 89 runs.

Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Round

Bangladesh faced Pakistan in its first Super Four match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh was all-out at 193 in the 39th over. Pakistan chased the target in the 40th over.

Pakistan won the match by 7 wickets with 63 balls left.

Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh in ICC ODI Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position and higher rating than Sri Lanka in the ICC ODI World Rankings. So we think that the game will go in favor of Bangladesh. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in the ICC ODI Rankings?

Sri Lanka One Day International Men’s cricket team currently stands in 8th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 34 matches. They currently have 3071 points and a rating of 90.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Bangladesh One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 7th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 31 matches. They currently have 2901 points and a rating of 94.

Asia Cup Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 8th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Pathum Nissanaka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Kusal Janith Perera

Kusal Mendis (VC)

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Matheesha Pathirana

Kasun Rajitha

Dushan Hemantha

Binura Fernando

Pramod Madushan

Key Players of Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super Four Match 02

None of the Sri Lankan players among the current squad is in the top ten list of ICC ODI best players.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 8th match will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (c)

Litton Das

Tanjid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Towhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mamhud

Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Shamim Hossain

Afif Hossain

Shoriful Islam

Ebadot Hossain

Mohammad Naim

Key Players of Bangladesh in Asia Cup’23 Super Four Match 02

Shakib Al Hasan is the 10th best ODI Bowler and is currently the top ODI all-rounder. Furthermore, Mahedi Hasan is the 8th-best ODI All-Rounder. These players can be the game-changers for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 8th match.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh Match?

According to the head-to-head history, performance in Past Asia Cups, and this tournament, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the Asia Cup 2023 8th match. On the other hand, ICC ODI Rankings favor Bangladesh to win Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02. So we predict Sri Lanka will win this Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2023.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.