Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India (Reserve Day), Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Premadasa International Cricket Stadium Colombo will host the Asia Cup's most exciting match between Pakistan against India on Monday, 11 September 2023, the reserve day, at 2:30 PM PST. The match was interrupted because of heavy rain and will continue from where it was discontinued.

Pakistan and India reached the Super Four with 3 points each. Their match in Group A was washed out because of rain. Also, Pakistan has already beaten Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, and it is India's first game in this round.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. India Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. Pakistan and India faced each other in 133 matches, India won 55 and Pakistan won 73 One Day International matches. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of Pakistan in ODI

Pakistan has played 957 ODI matches before Asia Cup 2023 and won 507 with a winning percentage of 54.58. We believe the Pakistan team will perform well in this high-voltage match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of India in ODI

India has played 1032 ODI matches before Asia Cup 2023 and won 541 with a winning percentage of 55.12. According to its past performance in One Day Internationals, we believe the India team will perform well in this Asia Cup 2023 match.

Pakistan Vs. India in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. Pakistan and India played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously. Pakistan was the Asian Champion in 2000, and 2012. Likewise, India won the Asia Cup title in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, and 2018.

Pakistan in Asia Cups

Pakistan played 45 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 26 with a win percentage of 59.09. Pakistan played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we believe it will bring the Cup home this time.

India in Asia Cups

India played 49 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 31 with a win percentage of 65.62. India played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we think it is a competing team in this tournament.

Pakistan Vs. India in Asia Cup 2023

The second match of Pakistan and the first match of India in Asia Cup 2023 was against each other. India won the toss and decided to bat first. India was all-out at 266 runs in the 49th over. Rain interrupted play and the match did not result.

Let's see how both teams performed in Asia Cup 2023 against other teams.

Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

The opening match of Asia Cup 2023 was between Pakistan and Nepal. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Pakistan scored 342 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs. Team Nepal was all out in the 24th over at 104 runs. Pakistan won the match by 238 runs.

Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Round

Pakistan faced Bangladesh in its first Super Four match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh was all-out at 193 in the 39th over. Pakistan chased the target in the 40th over, winning the match by 7 wickets with 63 balls left.

India in Asia Cup 2023

India played its second match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal. Team India decided to field first. Team Nepal was all out in the 49th over at 230 runs. The rain interrupted play and India had to score 145 runs in 23 overs. India chased the target in the 21st over winning the match by ten wickets with 17 balls left with the DLS method.

What Happened to the Pakistan Vs. India in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match?

There were chances of rain for the India Vs. Pakistan clash on Sunday.

Therefore, Asian cricket Council allotted a reserve day for the match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first. India scored 147 runs at the loss of two wickets and the rain stopped play after 24.1 overs. Shadab Kahn and Shaheen Afridi got one wicket each. The rainfall did not let the play start again so we will see the action today.

Pakistan Vs. India in ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan has a better position and higher rating than India in the ICC ODI World Rankings. So we think that the game will go in favor of Pakistan. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

Pakistan One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 1st place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 25 matches. They currently have 2997 points and a rating of 120.

Where does India Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

India One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 3rd place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 37 matches. They currently have 4204 points and a rating of 114.

Asia Cup Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and India for Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 9th match are the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Salman Ali Agha

Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan

Shadab Khan

Faheem Ashraf

Haris Rauf

Naseem Shah

Shaheen Afridi

Key Players of Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Four Match 03

Babar Azam is currently the top ODI batter, Imam-Ul-Haq is in fourth place, and Fakhar Zaman is in seventh place. Besides, Shaheen Afridi is the 5th best bowler in ODI bowling rankings. These players can be the game-changers for Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 9th match.

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 of India in the Asia Cup 2023 9th match are the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Virat Kohli

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya (VC)

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Key Players of India in Asia Cup’23 Super Four Match 03

Shubman Gill is currently the 3rd best ODI batter and Virat Kohli is in 10th place. Mohammed Siraj is the 8th-best ODI bowler and Hardik Pandya is the 10th-best ODI All-Rounder. These players can be the game-changers for Team India in this Asia Cup 2023 match.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs. India Match?

According to the head-to-head history and ICC ODI Rankings, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the Asia Cup 2023 9th match. In contrast, the performance in Past Asia Cups and yesterday's game favors India to win the match. However, we predict Pakistan will win its next match in Asia Cup 2023 too.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India Live Score

Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India Live Score