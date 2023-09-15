Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Premadasa International Cricket Stadium Colombo will host the 12th match of Asia Cup 2023 between India against Bangladesh on Friday 15 September 2023 at 2:30 PM PST. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the match in the stadium can see the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

India won both Super Four matches and Bangladesh lost both. India is already in The Final Match and Bangladesh has no chance to proceed in the tournament. Are you excited to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 LIVE score, stay tuned to UrduPoint so that you can stay updated every moment.

Past Records of India Vs. Bangladesh Head To Head in ODI

Let’s look at the past ODI performance of both teams before the match starts. India and Bangladesh faced each other in 39 One Day International matches before. India won 31 and Bangladesh won 7 matches. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in ODI matches.

Past Records of India in ODI

India has played 1032 ODI matches before Asia Cup 2023 and won 541 with a winning percentage of 55.12. We believe the India team will perform well in this 12th match in Asia Cup 2023 according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

Past Records of Bangladesh in ODI

Bangladesh has played 416 ODI matches before the Asia Cup 2023 and won 152 with a winning percentage 36.62. We believe the Bangladesh team will perform well in this Asia Cup 2023 match according to its past performance in One Day Internationals.

India Vs. Bangladesh in Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in Asia Cups before the match starts. India previously played 12 ODI Asia Cups and was the Asian Champion in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, and 2018. On the other hand, Bangladesh played 12 ODI Asia Cups previously, never won the title, and was the runner-up in 2012 and 2018.

India in Asia Cups

India played 49 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won 31 with a win percentage 65.62. Team India played good cricket in previous Asia Cups and we think it is a competing team in this tournament.

Bangladesh in Asia Cups

Bangladesh played 43 matches previously in ODI Asia Cups and won only seven with a win percentage 16.28. Bangladesh has not performed outstandingly good cricket previously but we believe it will perform well this time.

India Vs. Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

Let's see how both teams have performed in this tournament.

India in Asia Cup 2023

India's first Asia Cup 2023 match was against Pakistan. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India was all out at 266 runs in the 49th over. However, Pakistan's batting did not happen because of rain and the match did not result.

India played its second match in the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal. Team India won the toss and decided to field first. Team Nepal was all out in the 49th over at 230 runs. The rain interrupted play and India had to score 145 runs in 23 overs. India chased the target in the 21st over winning the match by ten wickets with 17 balls left with the DLS method.

India in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Round

India faced Pakistan in its first Super Four match. Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first. Team India scored 356 runs at the loss of two wickets in 50 overs. On the other hand, Team Pakistan was all-out at 128 runs in the 32nd over. Team India won the match by 228 runs.

The second match of India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four round was against Sri Lanka. India won the toss and decided to bat first. Team India was all-out at 213 runs in the last over. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan team was all-out at 172 runs in the 42nd over. India won the match by 41 runs.

Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh faced Sri Lanka in its 1st Asia Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh was all-out at 164 runs in the 43rd over. On the other hand, Sri Lanka chased the target at the loss of five wickets in the 39th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 5 wickets with 66 balls left.

The second match of Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 was against Afghanistan. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh scored 334 runs in 50 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. Afghanistan was all-out at 245 runs in the 45th over. Bangladesh won the match by 89 runs.

Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Round

Bangladesh faced Pakistan in its first Super Four match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Bangladesh was all-out at 193 in the 39th over. Pakistan chased the target in the 40th over. Pakistan won the match by 7 wickets with 63 balls left.

Bangladesh faced Sri Lanka again in its 2nd Super Four Asia Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sri Lanka scored 257 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs. On the other hand, Team Bangladesh was all-out at 236 runs in the 49th over. Sri Lanka won the match by 21 runs.

India Vs. Bangladesh in ICC ODI Rankings

India has a better position and higher rating than Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Rankings. So we think that the game will go in favor of India. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table.

Where does India Stand in ICC ODI Rankings?

India One Day International Men’s cricket team currently stands in 3rd place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Indian Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 39 matches. They currently have 4516 points and a rating of 116.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in the ICC ODI Rankings?

Bangladesh One Day International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 7th place in ICC Men’s ODI Team Ranking. This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team’s performance in the last 32 matches. They currently have 2941 points and a rating of 92.

Asia Cup Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of India and Bangladesh for Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06.

Playing 11 of India

The playing 11 of India in the Asia Cup 2023 12th match will be among the following players.

Rohit Sharma (Captain)

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya (VC)

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumraj

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Prasidh Krishna

Sanju Samson

Key Players of India in Asia Cup Super Four Match 06

Shubman Gill is currently the 2nd best ODI batter Virat Kohli is in 8th place and Rohit Sharma is in 9th place. Kuldeep Yadav is the 7th-best ODI bowler, Mohammed Siraj is in the 9th place, and Hardik Pandya is the 6th-best ODI All-Rounder. These players can be the game-changers for Team India in this Asia Cup 2023 match.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 12th match will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (c)

Litton Das

Tanjid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Towhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mamhud

Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Shamim Hossain

Afif Hossain

Shoriful Islam

Ebadot Hossain

Mohammad Naim

Key Players of Bangladesh in Asia Cup’23 Super Four Match 06

Shakib Al Hasan is the top ODI all-rounder and Mahedi Hasan is in the 8th place. These players can be the game-changers for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 8th match.

Who Will Win Asia Cup 2023 India Vs. Bangladesh Match?

According to the head-to-head history, ICC ODI Rankings, and performance in past Asia Cups, India is the favorite team to win the 12th match of the Asia Cup 2023.

Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh on Friday 15 September 2023 from 2:30 PM PST onward. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.