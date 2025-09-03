Asia Cup 2025: India likely to host tournament without lead sponsor amid tough laws

Move comes in the wake of the Indian government's recent decision to impose a ban on real currency gaming, a development that led to the end of BCCI’s partnership with Dream11

Following its recent decision to sever ties with Dream11 and tough laws, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing the prospect of hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 without a lead sponsor.

After the termination of its contract with Dream11 last month, the BCCI has issued a call for bids from companies interested in sponsoring the Indian national cricket team. The deadline for submitting bids is set for September 16, just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which will take place from September 9 to September 28.

The move comes in the wake of the Indian government's recent decision to impose a ban on real Currency gaming, a development that led to the end of BCCI’s partnership with Dream11.

As a result, the cricket board is now on the lookout for a new sponsor for the Indian team, but this time with stricter terms.

In a shift from previous sponsorship agreements, the BCCI has set stringent conditions for prospective bidders.

Under the new guidelines, gaming firms, cryptocurrency-related companies and businesses dealing in alcohol or tobacco will no longer be eligible to participate in the bidding process.

This marks a significant change in the kind of sponsors the BCCI is willing to entertain, reflecting its more conservative stance following the government's regulatory actions on gaming and related industries.

With the Asia Cup 2025 just around the corner, the BCCI is under pressure to secure a sponsor in time but the new restrictions could limit the pool of potential candidates.