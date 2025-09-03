Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025: India Likely To Host Tournament Without Lead Sponsor Amid Tough Laws

Published September 03, 2025 | 07:08 PM

Asia Cup 2025: India likely to host tournament without lead sponsor amid tough laws

Move comes in the wake of the Indian government's recent decision to impose a ban on real currency gaming, a development that led to the end of BCCI’s partnership with Dream11

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) Following its recent decision to sever ties with Dream11 and tough laws, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing the prospect of hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 without a lead sponsor.

After the termination of its contract with Dream11 last month, the BCCI has issued a call for bids from companies interested in sponsoring the Indian national cricket team. The deadline for submitting bids is set for September 16, just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which will take place from September 9 to September 28.

The move comes in the wake of the Indian government's recent decision to impose a ban on real Currency gaming, a development that led to the end of BCCI’s partnership with Dream11.

As a result, the cricket board is now on the lookout for a new sponsor for the Indian team, but this time with stricter terms.

In a shift from previous sponsorship agreements, the BCCI has set stringent conditions for prospective bidders.

Under the new guidelines, gaming firms, cryptocurrency-related companies and businesses dealing in alcohol or tobacco will no longer be eligible to participate in the bidding process.

This marks a significant change in the kind of sponsors the BCCI is willing to entertain, reflecting its more conservative stance following the government's regulatory actions on gaming and related industries.

With the Asia Cup 2025 just around the corner, the BCCI is under pressure to secure a sponsor in time but the new restrictions could limit the pool of potential candidates.

Related Topics

India Cricket Board Of Control For Cricket In India Lead September From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: India likely to host tournament wit ..

Asia Cup 2025: India likely to host tournament without lead sponsor amid tough l ..

2 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal ..

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal trouble in India 

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, ..

Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, floods likely until September ..

30 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi ..

Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chairs anti-smoking committee ..

30 minutes ago
 Wasa declares emergency as flood waters touch wast ..

Wasa declares emergency as flood waters touch waste water treatment plant at Sur ..

30 minutes ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated with religious fervour

Eid Milad to be celebrated with religious fervour

30 minutes ago
UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; P ..

UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; Pakistanis lead in asylum claim ..

49 minutes ago
 CM Bugti directs for using of air services to shif ..

CM Bugti directs for using of air services to shift serious injured of blast to ..

31 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid ..

CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalp ..

37 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide att ..

Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally

37 minutes ago
 Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdu ..

Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdul Rauf

37 minutes ago
 Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab ..

Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab Govt: Raja Hanif

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports