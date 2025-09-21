Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: India beat Pakistan by six wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2025) India on Sunday beat Pakistan by six wickets at super four stage of ICC Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International cricket Stadium.

Pakistan had set India a target of 172 runs in the Asia Cup T20 Super Four stage, with India losing four wickets in reply during the high-voltage clash.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, India restricted Pakistan to 171 for five in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman was the first to depart for 15 runs, a decision that sparked debate on social media. Sahibzada Farhan anchored the innings with a composed 58 off 45 deliveries, hitting three sixes and five fours.

He was supported by Saim Ayub, who scored 21, taking the total to 93 before being dismissed.

Hussain Talat contributed 10, while Mohammad Nawaz added 21.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha made 17, and Faheem Ashraf played a brisk unbeaten knock of 20 off just eight balls to lift Pakistan’s total.

In reply, India made a solid start but lost key wickets in quick succession.

Shubman Gill scored 47 before being bowled by Faheem Ashraf.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed without scoring by Haris Rauf.

Abhishek Sharma produced a blistering 74 off 39 balls, including five sixes, but was removed by Abrar Ahmed with the total at 123.

At that stage, India had lost four wickets while chasing the target.

Both sides made two changes to their lineups. Pakistan included Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat in place of senior players, while India welcomed back Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.

The match, officiated by referee Andy Pycroft, is being played amid heightened tensions between the two teams.

The rivalry deepened after the recent handshake controversy and political comments made by India’s captain.

Once again, both captains refrained from shaking hands at the toss.

India had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the earlier group-stage encounter of the tournament.