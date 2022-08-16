UrduPoint.com

Asia Cup Baseball: Pakistan To Meet Singapore In Opener

Asia Cup Baseball tournament will start from tomorrow, Wednesday and Pakistan team will play two back to back matches on the opening day at Kuala Lumpur

Pakistan faces uphill task by taking on mighty Singapore in its opening match and then will take on Chinese Taipei on the same day.

Teams from Singapore, Chinese Taipei, China, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Philippine and hosts Malaysia are also participating in the event. Pakistan has been placed in Group C along with China, Singapore and Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile prior to the start of the event, a baseball seminar and a two-day baseball 5 coaching course were organized which was participated by officials of all the participating teams of the competition.

